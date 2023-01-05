Macro

Romania’s public budget posts 4.2%-of-GDP deficit in Jan-Nov

05 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The general government budget posted in January-November 2022 a deficit of RON 58.7 bln (EUR 11.6 bln), or 4.2% of the GDP estimated for the whole year, the Romanian Ministry of Finance announced.

The deficit ratio increased from under 3.4% in January-October, but it is still below the 4.7% value reported for January-November 2021.

The revenues increased by 21.8% YoY to RON 416.0 bln, or 29.8% of GDP – 1pp more compared to the same period of 2021. The advance was mainly due to the rise in the supplementary revenues from the energy sector that pushed up the “other taxes on goods and services” from 0.4% to 1.2% of GDP.

The expenditures rose by 19.4% YoY to RON 474.7 bln or 34.0% of GDP (up from 33.5% in the same period of 2021).

The subsidies, including those for electricity, rose from 0.5% of GDP to 1.1% of GDP.

The interest on public debt rose to 1.9% of GDP from 1.4% in the same period of 2021. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania’s public budget posts 4.2%-of-GDP deficit in Jan-Nov

05 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The general government budget posted in January-November 2022 a deficit of RON 58.7 bln (EUR 11.6 bln), or 4.2% of the GDP estimated for the whole year, the Romanian Ministry of Finance announced.

The deficit ratio increased from under 3.4% in January-October, but it is still below the 4.7% value reported for January-November 2021.

The revenues increased by 21.8% YoY to RON 416.0 bln, or 29.8% of GDP – 1pp more compared to the same period of 2021. The advance was mainly due to the rise in the supplementary revenues from the energy sector that pushed up the “other taxes on goods and services” from 0.4% to 1.2% of GDP.

The expenditures rose by 19.4% YoY to RON 474.7 bln or 34.0% of GDP (up from 33.5% in the same period of 2021).

The subsidies, including those for electricity, rose from 0.5% of GDP to 1.1% of GDP.

The interest on public debt rose to 1.9% of GDP from 1.4% in the same period of 2021. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years
03 January 2023
Social
First census results show Romania’s population is shrinking
21 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months
21 December 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Destinations to visit in 2023
19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest
16 December 2022
CSR
NGO completes construction of donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest