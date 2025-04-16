Energy

Romanian minister recommends prosumers to shut down PV panels during Easter to avoid grid surcharge

16 April 2025

An appeal will be made to electricity prosumers in Romania to turn off the inverters of their photovoltaic production installations on Easter Sunday, energy minister Sebastian Burduja said after a meeting of the National Energy Command.

On Sunday, April 20, both Orthodox and Catholic Easter will be celebrated, and if the weather is sunny, the entire European energy system could face challenges, as there will be a simultaneous very high production of solar energy and an extremely low electricity consumption, making it extremely difficult to balance the system.

"Based on all the data we have analyzed, there is no risk of blackout," Burduja stressed, as quoted by Profit.ro.

At the end of January, the total installed power of prosumer production systems in Romania amounted to over 2,440 MW, being higher than that of commercial photovoltaic parks, of 2,334 MW.

Currently, some estimates from the system indicate the total power of prosumers at over 2,700 MW.

(Photo source: Anatoliygleb/Dreamstime.com)

