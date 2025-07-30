Romania submits defense project proposals to European Commission for SAFE funding

The Romanian government has sent the European Commission a portfolio of projects for the development of the defense industry and the increase of military mobility. The proposals are meant to secure funding through the EU’s Security Action for Europe, or SAFE, initiative.

According to the government’s press release, “approximately 70% of the projects included in the application submitted by Romania aim at the acquisition of military equipment that will develop the national defense industry, and the remaining 30% at increasing military mobility in terms of transport and logistical connection.”

The SAFE instrument (Security Action for Europe) is a temporary financial mechanism of the European Union, with a budget of EUR 150 billion in the form of loans. The funds are meant for developing a modern and resilient collective defense by stimulating industrial cooperation, reducing fragmentation, and creating an efficient single market for defense equipment.

The loans are granted based on a national investment plan in the defense industry, approved by the European Commission, and the funds can be used until December 31, 2030.

“We finalized Romania’s application to obtain financing from the SAFE Program, an endeavor that we started during the time we worked at the Presidential Administration. The objective we pursue is to develop the national defense industry, transport infrastructure, and logistical interconnection,” said the head of the prime minister’s Chancellery, Mihai Jurca.

“After evaluation, a mechanism will be established through which the EUR 150 billion contracted by the EU will be allocated by country. Romania’s package will contain projects strictly related to the defense area, proposed by the Ministry of National Defense, but also military-civilian infrastructure projects, such as transport corridors. At least two projects related to highways are to be proposed in this package,” prime minister Ilie Bolojan stated during a press conference on Tuesday, July 29.

The Romanian prime minister noted that the military proposals are classified. “The packages from SAFE: the military ones are classified, the civilian ones are the highways that go towards the north-east area of Moldova, the Pașcani – Iași – Ungheni area, Suceava – Siret, to have a communication axis also in this direction,” Bolojan specified.

(Photo source: gopixa | Dreamstime.com)