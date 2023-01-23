Romania's private consumption posts strongest post-Covid recovery among EU states

The household consumption expenditure in Romania was 4.7% higher in 20121 compared to 2019, versus a 4.1% average decline posted by the European Union as a whole, according to Eurostat.

In 2021, household consumption expenditure in the EU increased by 4.2% compared with 2020 but was still 4.1% lower than in 2019.

All the EU Member States recorded an increase in household consumption expenditure in 2021 compared with 2020. This represented a partial recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, when social distancing measures, government restrictions imposed on people's movement, and non-essential economic activities severely affected household consumption.

Still, 16 EU countries have not yet fully recovered.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)