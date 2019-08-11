Romania presidential elections 2019: Close to 30,000 Romanians vote abroad in just few hours. Live data here

About 30,000 Romanians have voted abroad (in polling stations) in the first round of the presidential elections, by 16:10 (Bucharest time) on Friday (November 8), according to live data from the Central Electoral Office – BEC. Another 25,000 had already voted by mail.

The highest number of voters abroad – over 5,200 - was recorded in Italy. Some 4,000 Romanians also voted in the UK and Spain, over 3,700 voted in Germany, and 3,200 voted in the Republic of Moldova. About 1,400 voted in France and Belgium.

Live data about the number of Romanians who voted abroad are available here.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has opened a record number of over 800 polling stations abroad for this year’s presidential elections and the Government decided that voting abroad takes three days (Friday to Sunday), to avoid situations recorded at previous elections when many Romanians were unable to cast their votes.

The polling stations abroad opened on Friday at 12:00 (local time) and will stay open until 21:00. On Saturday and Sunday, the voting schedule is from 7:00 to 21:00.

More details about the voting process abroad and the location of the polling stations are available in this article.

(Photo source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Facebook page)