Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Sun, 11/10/2019 - 19:57
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Exit polls shows incumbent president first followed by former PM, USR leader third, without Diaspora vote
10 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Update: The exit poll carried out by IRES shows incumbent president Klaus Iohannis on first place with an estimated score of 38.7%, followed by former PM Viorica Dancila – 22%, and USR leader Dan Barna - 16.1%. Actor Mircea Diaconu has a score of 8.2% in the IRES survey, followed by Theodor Paleologu - 5.6%, and Kelemen Hunor - 4.6%.

The exit poll carried out by CURS/Avangarde also shows Klaus Iohannis first, with a score of 39%, Viorica Dancila second, with 22.5%, and Dan Barna third – 16.4%. Actor Mircea Diaconu is fourth, with 7.9%, followed by Theodor Paleologu - 6.1%, and Kelemen Hunor - 3.9%.

The exit poll results are valid for 20:00 and don't take into account the massive Diaspora vote. While the vote ended in Romania, it continues in Western Europe and America.

Over 8.68 million people voted in Romania in the first round of the presidential elections, representing 47.66% of the total number of people registered to vote. Thus, the difference of 6 percentage points between Viorica Dancila and Dan Barna translates into about 520,000 votes, a difference that is difficult to cover by the Diaspora vote, where most of the 660,000 votes were likely split between Barna and Iohannis.

---

The partial results of the first exit polls carried out on the day of the presidential elections in Romania will be released at 21:00, when the voting ends in the country. Two research agencies have carried out exit polls: IRES and CURS/Avangarde.

These exit polls are likely to show the incumbent president in the lead, with a comfortable margin and tight results between second and third places, probably held by former prime minister Viorica Dancila (Social Democratic Party - PSD) and Dan Barna (Save Romania Union – USR).

Usually, the exit poll results come with a delay of one-two hours. Thus, the final exit poll results will likely be available later in the evening.

Moreover, the exit polls only reflect the votes in the country, not those abroad as well. Thus, the actual results of the elections could differ from those of the exit polls, given the record number of Romanians who voters abroad (over 600,000 at 19:00).

The name of the candidate who will join Klaus Iohannis in the second round could thus be known for sure on Monday, November 11.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 120438741 © Vladographer | Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and worked for almost ten years for Ziarul Financiar, the main financial newspaper in Romania. For the last six years he was editor of the capital markets section in Ziarul Financiar. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in May 2014 as editor and partner. Besides capital markets he is also interested in trends in economy, banking and politics. He is passionate about sports, movies and literature, especially crime fiction and political intrigues (Game of Thrones). He would like to live in the countryside one day, groom a vineyard and write his own literature. Email him for interviews, conferences and story pitches at [email protected]

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/08/2019 - 20:10
08 November 2019
OpEd
Romania presidential elections 2019: Why are the votes from abroad important? (comment)

With almost three times more polling stations opened abroad and a three-day voting period, the number of Romanians in...

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Sun, 11/10/2019 - 19:57
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Exit polls shows incumbent president first followed by former PM, USR leader third, without Diaspora vote
10 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Update: The exit poll carried out by IRES shows incumbent president Klaus Iohannis on first place with an estimated score of 38.7%, followed by former PM Viorica Dancila – 22%, and USR leader Dan Barna - 16.1%. Actor Mircea Diaconu has a score of 8.2% in the IRES survey, followed by Theodor Paleologu - 5.6%, and Kelemen Hunor - 4.6%.

The exit poll carried out by CURS/Avangarde also shows Klaus Iohannis first, with a score of 39%, Viorica Dancila second, with 22.5%, and Dan Barna third – 16.4%. Actor Mircea Diaconu is fourth, with 7.9%, followed by Theodor Paleologu - 6.1%, and Kelemen Hunor - 3.9%.

The exit poll results are valid for 20:00 and don't take into account the massive Diaspora vote. While the vote ended in Romania, it continues in Western Europe and America.

Over 8.68 million people voted in Romania in the first round of the presidential elections, representing 47.66% of the total number of people registered to vote. Thus, the difference of 6 percentage points between Viorica Dancila and Dan Barna translates into about 520,000 votes, a difference that is difficult to cover by the Diaspora vote, where most of the 660,000 votes were likely split between Barna and Iohannis.

---

The partial results of the first exit polls carried out on the day of the presidential elections in Romania will be released at 21:00, when the voting ends in the country. Two research agencies have carried out exit polls: IRES and CURS/Avangarde.

These exit polls are likely to show the incumbent president in the lead, with a comfortable margin and tight results between second and third places, probably held by former prime minister Viorica Dancila (Social Democratic Party - PSD) and Dan Barna (Save Romania Union – USR).

Usually, the exit poll results come with a delay of one-two hours. Thus, the final exit poll results will likely be available later in the evening.

Moreover, the exit polls only reflect the votes in the country, not those abroad as well. Thus, the actual results of the elections could differ from those of the exit polls, given the record number of Romanians who voters abroad (over 600,000 at 19:00).

The name of the candidate who will join Klaus Iohannis in the second round could thus be known for sure on Monday, November 11.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 120438741 © Vladographer | Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and worked for almost ten years for Ziarul Financiar, the main financial newspaper in Romania. For the last six years he was editor of the capital markets section in Ziarul Financiar. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in May 2014 as editor and partner. Besides capital markets he is also interested in trends in economy, banking and politics. He is passionate about sports, movies and literature, especially crime fiction and political intrigues (Game of Thrones). He would like to live in the countryside one day, groom a vineyard and write his own literature. Email him for interviews, conferences and story pitches at [email protected]

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/08/2019 - 20:10
08 November 2019
OpEd
Romania presidential elections 2019: Why are the votes from abroad important? (comment)

With almost three times more polling stations opened abroad and a three-day voting period, the number of Romanians in...

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

10 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Exit polls shows incumbent president first followed by former PM, USR leader third, without Diaspora vote
10 November 2019
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Update - over 8.68 million Romanians voted in the country
09 November 2019
Letters
Guest post: Three decades after the Fall of the Berlin Wall, Romania sees most notable economic liberalization
08 November 2019
OpEd
Romania presidential elections 2019: Why are the votes from abroad important? (comment)
08 November 2019
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Over 600,000 Romanians vote abroad, an all time record - live data
08 November 2019
Destination: Bucharest
“Destination: Bucharest”: Romania’s Capital city, a top destination for specialty coffee lovers
07 November 2019
Social
Bucharest residents are among the best non-native English speakers in the world
07 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Three challengers fight for a second round with incumbent president

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40