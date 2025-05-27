Romanian president to begin talks with parliamentary parties to form new government

President Nicușor Dan said he would hold his first round of consultations with parliamentary parties on Wednesday, May 28, as part of efforts to form Romania’s next government. He mentioned that the discussions will be informal and are expected to continue in the coming days.

This marks the first step in negotiations following the swearing-in of Dan as Romania’s new head of state.

“I’ve set up meetings tomorrow [e.n. Wednesday], from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., an hour and a half with each [party]. I’ve spoken with the leaders by phone, and today the presidential team will send out the official invitations," Dan told reporters Tuesday morning outside his home, as reported by News.ro.

Speaking Monday in Parliament during his inauguration, president Nicușor Dan called for unity and responsibility from Romania’s political class. He urged parties to work together to form a stable government backed by a parliamentary majority and to commit to implementing much-needed fiscal reforms.

“It is in the national interest for this coalition to carry out the fiscal reforms Romania needs and to send messages of stability,” he said.

Nicușor Dan has repeatedly indicated that his first choice for the prime minister role is former interim president Ilie Bolojan (Liberal, PNL), but to make an appointment, he must first hold consultations with all parliamentary political parties (PSD, AUR, PNL, USR, UDMR, POT, SOS Romania) and representatives of national minorities. Far-right party AUR, whose leader George Simion lost the presidential elections, announced that it will not participate in these consultations.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)