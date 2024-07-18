Romania prepares to launch tender for EUR 120 mln proton therapy treatment center

The Romanian Ministry of Health has announced that the estimated cost of the country's first proton therapy treatment center is approximately EUR 120 million.

Proton therapy is a cutting-edge treatment method used primarily for cancer patients. It offers precise targeting of tumors while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissues.

This initiative is part of Romania's broader efforts to enhance its healthcare infrastructure and provide advanced medical treatments domestically.

"We undoubtedly need proton therapy in Romania. Like any crucial health project, we are facing two major challenges: time and financial factors. In terms of time, I am counting on a swift organization of the bidding procedures, which could start as early as August or in the following months. Regarding financial challenges, we are very honored and grateful to have the European Commission alongside us, as we are relying on financing this objective with non-reimbursable European funds," explained Alexandru Rogobete, a Secretary of State in the Ministry of Health, quoted by Agerpres.

Proton therapy centers are highly sophisticated and require significant investment in technology and facilities. The estimated cost reflects the high-tech nature of the equipment and the specialized construction needed to house such a facility.

Once operational, the center is expected to provide state-of-the-art treatment options for cancer patients in Romania, reducing the need for patients to travel abroad for such therapies.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mila722/Dreamstime.com)