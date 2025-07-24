Society

Romania, Poland emerge as most pet-loving countries in Europe in 2024 study

24 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania and Poland stand out as the most pet-loving countries in Europe, with high percentages of ownership for both cats and dogs. Romania ranks first for cats and third for dogs, while Poland ranks second in both categories, according to an analysis by Swedish website for feline lovers Kattly, cited by Reuters

The analysis shows that cats are generally more popular than dogs in Europe. On average, 27% of households own at least one cat, compared to 25% that have at least one dog. However, the differences between countries are significant, with some nations having a clear preference for one pet over the other.

Romania is the country in Europe with the highest proportion of cat owners. About 48% of households in Romania have at least one cat, placing it first in the ranking of cat-loving countries. Poland ranks second, with 41%, followed by Latvia, with 37%. The data highlight a strong tradition of cat ownership, especially in Eastern Europe.

At the opposite end, Greece has the lowest percentage of cat owners, 13%, followed by Turkey, with 14%. 

When it comes to dogs, Hungary is in first place, with 50% of households owning at least one dog. Poland follows with 49%, then Romania with 45%, and the Czech Republic with 42%. 

At the other end of the spectrum, Turkey has the lowest rate of dog ownership, with only 5% of households owning a dog. Combined with the low percentage of cat owners, Turkey is the least attached country to pets in Europe. Switzerland is also at the bottom of the ranking, with only 12% of households owning at least one dog.

In some countries, the differences between the number of cats and dogs are significant. In Switzerland and Turkey, cats are more than three times as common as dogs. In contrast, Croatia and Slovakia show a strong preference for dogs, with numbers 69% and 68% higher than those of cats, respectively.

Among households that own pets, it is more common to have multiple cats than multiple dogs. 

In total, there are over 129 million cats in Europe, compared to approximately 106 million dogs. These figures are reflected in 27% of households for cats and 25% for dogs.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrii Mykhailyshyn | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Society

Romania, Poland emerge as most pet-loving countries in Europe in 2024 study

24 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania and Poland stand out as the most pet-loving countries in Europe, with high percentages of ownership for both cats and dogs. Romania ranks first for cats and third for dogs, while Poland ranks second in both categories, according to an analysis by Swedish website for feline lovers Kattly, cited by Reuters

The analysis shows that cats are generally more popular than dogs in Europe. On average, 27% of households own at least one cat, compared to 25% that have at least one dog. However, the differences between countries are significant, with some nations having a clear preference for one pet over the other.

Romania is the country in Europe with the highest proportion of cat owners. About 48% of households in Romania have at least one cat, placing it first in the ranking of cat-loving countries. Poland ranks second, with 41%, followed by Latvia, with 37%. The data highlight a strong tradition of cat ownership, especially in Eastern Europe.

At the opposite end, Greece has the lowest percentage of cat owners, 13%, followed by Turkey, with 14%. 

When it comes to dogs, Hungary is in first place, with 50% of households owning at least one dog. Poland follows with 49%, then Romania with 45%, and the Czech Republic with 42%. 

At the other end of the spectrum, Turkey has the lowest rate of dog ownership, with only 5% of households owning a dog. Combined with the low percentage of cat owners, Turkey is the least attached country to pets in Europe. Switzerland is also at the bottom of the ranking, with only 12% of households owning at least one dog.

In some countries, the differences between the number of cats and dogs are significant. In Switzerland and Turkey, cats are more than three times as common as dogs. In contrast, Croatia and Slovakia show a strong preference for dogs, with numbers 69% and 68% higher than those of cats, respectively.

Among households that own pets, it is more common to have multiple cats than multiple dogs. 

In total, there are over 129 million cats in Europe, compared to approximately 106 million dogs. These figures are reflected in 27% of households for cats and 25% for dogs.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrii Mykhailyshyn | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

24 July 2025
Macro
S&P reaffirms Romania’s BBB- rating, maintains negative outlook despite fiscal measures
24 July 2025
Justice
Romanian PM dismisses Consumer Protection Agency head amid legal probe
23 July 2025
Startup
Cluj-based startup BraveX plans industrial drone production boost to become a European market leader
23 July 2025
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz launch EUR 750 mln infrastructure works for Neptun Deep offshore gas project
23 July 2025
Macro
Romanian deputy PM outlines key measures in SOE governance reform package
23 July 2025
Macro
Romanian PM outlines plan for SOE corporate governance
23 July 2025
Life
Romania launches week-long tourism campaign on digital screens in Doha
23 July 2025
Politics
Romanian president alarmed by rising nostalgia for communism: “Corruption and injustice have eroded public trust”