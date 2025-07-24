Romania, Poland emerge as most pet-loving countries in Europe in 2024 study

Romania and Poland stand out as the most pet-loving countries in Europe, with high percentages of ownership for both cats and dogs. Romania ranks first for cats and third for dogs, while Poland ranks second in both categories, according to an analysis by Swedish website for feline lovers Kattly, cited by Reuters.

The analysis shows that cats are generally more popular than dogs in Europe. On average, 27% of households own at least one cat, compared to 25% that have at least one dog. However, the differences between countries are significant, with some nations having a clear preference for one pet over the other.

Romania is the country in Europe with the highest proportion of cat owners. About 48% of households in Romania have at least one cat, placing it first in the ranking of cat-loving countries. Poland ranks second, with 41%, followed by Latvia, with 37%. The data highlight a strong tradition of cat ownership, especially in Eastern Europe.

At the opposite end, Greece has the lowest percentage of cat owners, 13%, followed by Turkey, with 14%.

When it comes to dogs, Hungary is in first place, with 50% of households owning at least one dog. Poland follows with 49%, then Romania with 45%, and the Czech Republic with 42%.

At the other end of the spectrum, Turkey has the lowest rate of dog ownership, with only 5% of households owning a dog. Combined with the low percentage of cat owners, Turkey is the least attached country to pets in Europe. Switzerland is also at the bottom of the ranking, with only 12% of households owning at least one dog.

In some countries, the differences between the number of cats and dogs are significant. In Switzerland and Turkey, cats are more than three times as common as dogs. In contrast, Croatia and Slovakia show a strong preference for dogs, with numbers 69% and 68% higher than those of cats, respectively.

Among households that own pets, it is more common to have multiple cats than multiple dogs.

In total, there are over 129 million cats in Europe, compared to approximately 106 million dogs. These figures are reflected in 27% of households for cats and 25% for dogs.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrii Mykhailyshyn | Dreamstime.com)