Macro

Romania's PM concerned with slow advance of Resilience Facility

14 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said at the beginning of the February 13 government meeting that the implementation of the reforms pledged under the Resilience Facility (which are triggering disbursement of loans and grants from the EU budget) is becoming the main criterion for evaluating the activity of ministers. 

He warned that he would not hesitate to take severe measures, including dismissal where there is no "consistent progress" in the coming months, according to G4media.ro.

"I would say that avoiding recession this year is somehow related to the absorption of European money," said Adrian Codîrlașu, president of CFA Romania, quoted by Digi24.ro.

He added that rating agencies had emphasized the importance of European funds and the PNRR in keeping Romania in the "investment-recommended" category.

Romania has over EUR 28 billion available through the Resilience Facility's national implementation PNRR, money that it should receive through 8 payment requests after carrying out hundreds of reforms and investments. Pragmatically speaking, until the PNRR expires, the government still has time to send 2 maximum 3 requests to Brussels to request this money, in addition to the three already sent.

With only 13% of the investments and reforms undertaken through the PNRR  completed and only a year and a half to complete the rest, the government seems set to miss the chance to bring a large part of the EUR 19 billion that has not yet been drawn into the country.

Romania has received EUR 9.4 billion under the PNRR, grants and loans. Another EUR 19 billion is still to be attracted, of which almost EUR 7.8 billion in grants.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Marian Vejcik/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania's PM concerned with slow advance of Resilience Facility

14 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said at the beginning of the February 13 government meeting that the implementation of the reforms pledged under the Resilience Facility (which are triggering disbursement of loans and grants from the EU budget) is becoming the main criterion for evaluating the activity of ministers. 

He warned that he would not hesitate to take severe measures, including dismissal where there is no "consistent progress" in the coming months, according to G4media.ro.

"I would say that avoiding recession this year is somehow related to the absorption of European money," said Adrian Codîrlașu, president of CFA Romania, quoted by Digi24.ro.

He added that rating agencies had emphasized the importance of European funds and the PNRR in keeping Romania in the "investment-recommended" category.

Romania has over EUR 28 billion available through the Resilience Facility's national implementation PNRR, money that it should receive through 8 payment requests after carrying out hundreds of reforms and investments. Pragmatically speaking, until the PNRR expires, the government still has time to send 2 maximum 3 requests to Brussels to request this money, in addition to the three already sent.

With only 13% of the investments and reforms undertaken through the PNRR  completed and only a year and a half to complete the rest, the government seems set to miss the chance to bring a large part of the EUR 19 billion that has not yet been drawn into the country.

Romania has received EUR 9.4 billion under the PNRR, grants and loans. Another EUR 19 billion is still to be attracted, of which almost EUR 7.8 billion in grants.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Marian Vejcik/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

14 February 2025
Events
Tickets for Romania’s 2025 George Enescu Festival go on sale on February 15
14 February 2025
Macro
Inflation slightly down to 4.95% in Romania in January 2025
14 February 2025
Macro
Romania's economy sees modest growth of 0.9% in 2024
14 February 2025
Defense
Russian drone fragments found on Romanian territory as attacks on Ukraine continue
14 February 2025
Tech
UiPath closes Quality Assurance department in Romania as it migrates to automated testing
14 February 2025
Politics
Romania’s interim president Ilie Bolojan promises economic and social stability, fair elections in first public statement
13 February 2025
Culture
Colosseum Archaeological Park in Rome hosts Brâncuși exhibition
13 February 2025
Culture
Writer Mircea Cărtărescu falls one vote short of Romanian Academy membership