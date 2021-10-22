Profile picture for user andreich
Industrial association claims Romania recycles more plastic than France or Austria

22 October 2021
Romania collects more plastic, in proportional terms, than countries like Germany or France - namely 45% compared to around 30% - said Alin Visan, the president of the Romanian Association for Packaging and Environment (ARAM).

The European Union’s average is only 40%, he added, quoted by Adevarul.

He also explained that the new law on recyclable packaging, to be enforced starting next fall, deals with only one-quarter of the plastic thrown into the garbage bin. Therefore, the enforcement of the law will not dramatically improve the plastic collection rate.

The Government of Romania adopted, on October 4, 2021, the Decision regulating the Guarantee-Return System for not-reusable primary packaging (SGR), which sets a guarantee of RON 0.5 for any packaging of beverage purchased.

(Photo source: Noppon Kobpimai/Dreamstime.com)

