Romania places second in all-time IT Olympiad ranking

Romania’s representatives at the 2022 International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) won four medals, securing second place among European countries and eighth worldwide. The performance places Romania, with 123 medals, in second place in an all-time ranking of countries.

Held in Indonesia, the contest brought together representatives from 90 countries. Four high school students, three from Bucharest and one from Orăștie, competed for Romania. Alexandru Luchianov, from Bucharest’s International Informatics high school, won a gold medal, while Luca Perju-Verzotti and Alexandru-Raul Todoran received silver ones. Andrei-Robert Ion, from the same high school as Luchianov, won a bronze medal.

The same team had won four other medals and first place among teams at the 2022 Central European Olympiad in Informatics, held in Croatia.

The IOI, however, is the most prestigious computer science competition for secondary and high school students worldwide. Contestants compete individually by solving three algorithmic problems within five hours.

Education minister Sorin Cîmpeanu congratulated the students and the supervising teachers for their achievement. “Thanks to all those who, over the years, made such a performance possible: students, teachers, parents! It is a structured, concerted, focused, and excellence-oriented effort, an effort crowned with success,” he wrote on Facebook.

(Photo source: Sorin Cîmpeanu Facebook page)