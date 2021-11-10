Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Eco

Romania photo of the day: Roe deer photographed in Comana Natural Park close to Bucharest

10 November 2021
Forest management company Romsilva shared on social media a few pictures from Comana Natural Park, a protected area located just 40 km south of Bucharest. They show the amazing wildlife in this natural park, such as the small, beautiful roe deer. (Photo source: Romsilva on Facebook; photo by Cristina Florentina Pelcaru, Parcul Natural Comana)

“Being very close to Bucharest, about 40 km away, the Comana Natural Park is an excellent destination for weekend gateways. Comana Natural Park contains three natural areas with protected status: Oloaga Grădinari, Padina Tătarului and Balta Comana,” Romsilva explained.

According to the forest management company, 141 species of birds and 13 species of fish live in the park’s Balta Comana (Comana Pond).

Comana Natural Park is one of the 22 national and natural parks managed by Romsilva. Located in the south of the country, in Giurgiu county, it covers 24,963 hectares, of which 8,024 hectares are forests.

Nature in Făgăraș Mountains: The roe and red deer in Romania
09 July 2018
Nature in Făgăraș Mountains: The roe and red deer in Romania
