Romania’s per-student education spending among lowest in OECD

Romania ranks among the lowest countries in terms of education spending per student, allocating around USD 7,200 annually, far below the OECD average of approximately USD 15,000, according to data from Visual Capitalist based on the OECD’s Education at a Glance 2025 report.

The figures highlight a significant gap between Romania and higher-spending nations, particularly in Western Europe and North America, where investment levels are consistently higher.

Luxembourg leads the global ranking with more than USD 31,000 spent per student each year. It is followed by Norway, Austria, and the United States, all of which allocate between USD 19,000 and USD 22,000 per student.

Most developed economies fall within a narrower band of USD 18,000 to USD 21,000, indicating relatively stable and sustained investment in education systems across these countries.

By contrast, Romania’s spending level places it near the bottom of the ranking, with funding several times lower than that of top-performing countries. The disparity reflects differences in economic capacity as well as policy priorities related to education funding.

Other countries in Central and Eastern Europe also rank below the OECD average, though generally above Romania. Poland and Hungary, for example, invest around USD 10,000 to USD 11,000 per student.

Outside Europe, lower levels of education spending are observed in countries such as Mexico, Turkey, and South Africa, where annual investment ranges between USD 4,000 and USD 5,000 per student. Peru ranks among the lowest globally, at around USD 2,600.

iulian@romania-insider.com