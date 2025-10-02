Romanian parties spend more than half of subsidies on propaganda and media, watchdog says

Romanian political parties directed 53% of their RON 174 million (EUR 35 million) in public subsidies during January-August towards media and propaganda expenses, according to a report published by the Expert Forum (EFOR) on October 1. The watchdog estimates that by the end of 2025, total party subsidies will reach RON 284 million (EUR 57 million).

The report comes despite previous commitments by prime minister Ilie Bolojan to reduce state financing for political parties. Although Bolojan recently mentioned a possible 10% cut, the latest budget revision maintained current subsidy levels without any decrease.

According to EFOR, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL) allocated the largest sums to propaganda. PSD spent RON 75.8 million in total, with 81% of this dedicated exclusively to press and propaganda contracts. PNL devoted RON 9.1 million, a third of its expenses, to similar activities.

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) allocated 53% of its spending - RON 16 million - to media contracts, and an additional RON 1.8 million for producing and broadcasting advertising spots.

In contrast, the Save Romania Union (USR) directed only 20% of its outlays, or RON 4.9 million, to press and propaganda, with most funds going to personnel costs.

SOS Romania reported minimal spending on propaganda, just RON 12,500, focusing instead on political activities and travel.

EFOR criticised party leaders for refusing to disclose details of their media and propaganda contracts.

“The behaviour of political leaders is regrettable given their reluctance to provide transparency over the use of public money,” the organisation said, noting that although Law 544/2001 does not oblige parties to publish this information proactively, they could do so voluntarily.

The report warned that parties often adopt a confrontational stance towards journalists asking about their spending, despite the reliance on taxpayer funding.

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)