Transport

Official statistics: Romania had 949 km of highways at the end of 2022

21 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania ended 2022 with 949 km of highways, representing only 5.4% of the total national roads, the official statistics institute INS said in its latest report. At the end of 2021, there were 931 km of highways in the country, according to Biziday.ro.

On December 31, 2022, public roads in Romania totaled 86,336 km, of which 17,582 km (20.4%) were national roads, 35,132 km (40.7%) were county roads, and 33,622 km (38.9%) were municipal roads.

Roughly 41,600 km (48.2% of the total) were modernized roads, while paved and dirt roads had a total length of 23,727 km (27.5%).

Of the total national roads, 6,197 km (35.2%) were European roads, and only 949 km (5.4%) were highways. Based on the number of traffic lanes, 2,064 km (11.7%) were 4-lane roads, 308 km (1.8%) were 3-lane roads, and 35 km (0.2%) were roads with 6 traffic lanes.

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dannicolae/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Official statistics: Romania had 949 km of highways at the end of 2022

21 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania ended 2022 with 949 km of highways, representing only 5.4% of the total national roads, the official statistics institute INS said in its latest report. At the end of 2021, there were 931 km of highways in the country, according to Biziday.ro.

On December 31, 2022, public roads in Romania totaled 86,336 km, of which 17,582 km (20.4%) were national roads, 35,132 km (40.7%) were county roads, and 33,622 km (38.9%) were municipal roads.

Roughly 41,600 km (48.2% of the total) were modernized roads, while paved and dirt roads had a total length of 23,727 km (27.5%).

Of the total national roads, 6,197 km (35.2%) were European roads, and only 949 km (5.4%) were highways. Based on the number of traffic lanes, 2,064 km (11.7%) were 4-lane roads, 308 km (1.8%) were 3-lane roads, and 35 km (0.2%) were roads with 6 traffic lanes.

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dannicolae/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency
17 March 2023
Business
Romania’s financial regulator withdraws license of insurer Euroins, asks for its bankruptcy
14 March 2023
Tech
Broadband in Romania among the five cheapest in the world
09 March 2023
M&A
Greek PPC seals takeover deal for Enel's Romanian assets for EUR 1.26 bln