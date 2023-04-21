Official statistics: Romania had 949 km of highways at the end of 2022

Romania ended 2022 with 949 km of highways, representing only 5.4% of the total national roads, the official statistics institute INS said in its latest report. At the end of 2021, there were 931 km of highways in the country, according to Biziday.ro.

On December 31, 2022, public roads in Romania totaled 86,336 km, of which 17,582 km (20.4%) were national roads, 35,132 km (40.7%) were county roads, and 33,622 km (38.9%) were municipal roads.

Roughly 41,600 km (48.2% of the total) were modernized roads, while paved and dirt roads had a total length of 23,727 km (27.5%).

Of the total national roads, 6,197 km (35.2%) were European roads, and only 949 km (5.4%) were highways. Based on the number of traffic lanes, 2,064 km (11.7%) were 4-lane roads, 308 km (1.8%) were 3-lane roads, and 35 km (0.2%) were roads with 6 traffic lanes.

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dannicolae/Dreamstime.com)