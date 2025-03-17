Defense

Romania needs no European nuclear protection, presidential adviser says

17 March 2025

"There is no question of a nuclear dome over Romania," presidential adviser and former foreign minister Cristian Diaconescu said, commenting on the scenarios circulated about France using its nuclear umbrella to protect a larger part of the continent against the Russian threat, according to Digi24.

French president Emmanuel Macron, quoted by France24, announced in early March, reiterating an older idea, that he will discuss with European allies the possibility of using France's nuclear deterrent to protect the continent from Russian threats, amid concerns over potential US disengagement.

"We have made our assessments in terms of security guarantees, they are sufficient. There is no question of a nuclear dome regarding Romania," Diaconescu stated.

In separate news, the president of Poland, Andrzej Duda, has repeated his call for the US to base nuclear weapons on Polish soil, according to BBC.

Romania's presidential adviser Diaconescu, however, said that "we don't need" another major security filter coming from a major European power, namely France. 

"It is not my position, it is a decision taken institutionally," declared the presidential advisor for defense and national security.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

