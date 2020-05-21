Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 05/21/2020 - 08:35
Business
Romania not ready to join Bulgaria and Greece in cross-border tourism initiative
21 May 2020
Romania deferred joining the cross-border tourism initiative launched by Greece and Bulgaria, and joined by Serbia, for starting the summer holiday season, Romanian economy minister Virgil Popescu said on Tuesday, May 19, Economica.net reported.

At this moment, there is no guarantee regarding the opening of the summer season for Romanians willing to travel to Greece, Bulgaria, and Serbia without a quarantine period of 14 days, starting June 1, minister Popescu said.

Prime minister Ludovic Orban attended the Quadrilateral Summit of Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, and Serbia, which focused on an exchange of experiences in managing the coronavirus pandemic and finding ways to facilitate the cross-border trade, transport and movement.

Romania will focus on domestic tourism this year, the economy minister said, mentioning the current epidemic situation, which must be assessed this weekend, one week after the state of emergency ended.

On Tuesday, Bulgaria said it had agreed with neighboring Greece and Serbia to ease some travel restrictions imposed to curb the spreading of the coronavirus, starting June 1. Tourists will have to sign a declaration at the border that they do not have any coronavirus symptoms and are traveling at their own risk, Bulgarian prime minister Boyko Borissov said.

(Photo: Pixabay)

(Photo: Pixabay)

