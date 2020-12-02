Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 09:07
Business
Net wage in Romania up by 8.6% in real terms in 2019
12 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The average net wage in Romania reached RON 3,340 (EUR 703) in December 2019, up 13%, in nominal terms, compared to December 2018, according to the statistics office INS.

In real terms, adjusted with the increase in consumer prices, the net wage was up by 8.6% year-on-year.

The highest values of the average net salary were recorded in computer programming, consultancy and related activities - RON 7,689 (EUR 1,612), while the lowest average wage was in the clothing industry - RON 1,853 (EUR 388).

The strongest annual wage hike, of 52%, was seen in the sector of mining activities, other than coal, oil or gas extraction, where the average net wage reached RON 3,446 (EUR 722). The average net wage in the construction sector also rose significantly, by 49%, to RON 3,195 (EUR 670), after the Government increased the minimum wage in this sector at the request of large construction companies confronted with lack of workforce.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 09:07
Business
Net wage in Romania up by 8.6% in real terms in 2019
12 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The average net wage in Romania reached RON 3,340 (EUR 703) in December 2019, up 13%, in nominal terms, compared to December 2018, according to the statistics office INS.

In real terms, adjusted with the increase in consumer prices, the net wage was up by 8.6% year-on-year.

The highest values of the average net salary were recorded in computer programming, consultancy and related activities - RON 7,689 (EUR 1,612), while the lowest average wage was in the clothing industry - RON 1,853 (EUR 388).

The strongest annual wage hike, of 52%, was seen in the sector of mining activities, other than coal, oil or gas extraction, where the average net wage reached RON 3,446 (EUR 722). The average net wage in the construction sector also rose significantly, by 49%, to RON 3,195 (EUR 670), after the Government increased the minimum wage in this sector at the request of large construction companies confronted with lack of workforce.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

10 February 2020
Entertainment
Oscar winner Parasite returns to Romanian cinemas
07 February 2020
Politics
President: Romania agrees to EU funds to be tied to respecting rule of law
07 February 2020
Social
Police evacuate busy London area due to car with Romanian plates left unattended
07 February 2020
Business
Italian group De’Longhi will open another factory in Romania
06 February 2020
Politics
Romania's president designates dismissed Liberal prime minister to form another cabinet
06 February 2020
Social
Two Romanians charged for GBP 50 mln jewelry heist at Tamara Ecclestone’s mansion
05 February 2020
Politics
Romania’s Liberal Government falls after no-confidence motion. What comes next?
05 February 2020
Business
Government opens competition between public and private hospitals in Romania

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40