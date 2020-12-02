Net wage in Romania up by 8.6% in real terms in 2019

The average net wage in Romania reached RON 3,340 (EUR 703) in December 2019, up 13%, in nominal terms, compared to December 2018, according to the statistics office INS.

In real terms, adjusted with the increase in consumer prices, the net wage was up by 8.6% year-on-year.

The highest values of the average net salary were recorded in computer programming, consultancy and related activities - RON 7,689 (EUR 1,612), while the lowest average wage was in the clothing industry - RON 1,853 (EUR 388).

The strongest annual wage hike, of 52%, was seen in the sector of mining activities, other than coal, oil or gas extraction, where the average net wage reached RON 3,446 (EUR 722). The average net wage in the construction sector also rose significantly, by 49%, to RON 3,195 (EUR 670), after the Government increased the minimum wage in this sector at the request of large construction companies confronted with lack of workforce.

