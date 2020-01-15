Net wages up 9.7% yoy in Romania

The average net salary in Romania reached RON 3,179 in November 2019, 2% higher than in the previous month, according to data from the statistics office INS.

In annual terms, the average net earnings increased by 13.9% year-on-year, versus 3.8% year-on-year consumer price inflation resulting in 9.7% year-on-year real gain in the average net wage.

The annual rise of the net average wage in Romania has hovered around 10% throughout 2019.

"In November 2019, in most activities in the economic sector, the level of net average earning was higher than in October 2019 due to one-off bonuses (quarterly, annual bonuses for outstanding performances or 13th salary), in kind benefits and financial aid, employees’ participation from net profit and other sources,” INS commented.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)