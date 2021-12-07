Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 07/12/2021 - 08:47
Business

Romania expects natural gas from Azerbaijan in 2022

12 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bulgaria-Greece gas interconnector will be completed so that the natural gas from Azerbaijan will reach Romania by July 2022, energy minister Virgil Popescu announced, according to local Adevarul.

In contrast to the rapid development of the South Stream (Light) that bypasses Romania and transports Russian gas, the delays in the completion of this interconnector prompted in Romania speculations related to Bulgaria favouring the spread of Russian gas in the region.

The interest for Romania related to the gas from Azerbaijan should, in principle, relate to the transport fees, under the optimistic scenario that the Black Sea offshore projects will eventually begin operations. Transgaz, the operator of the gas pipelines in Romania, already starts charging local consumers for the costs incurred with the BRUA pipeline (supposed to carry Azeri gas, among others) - while BRUA remains empty.

"Today (July 9), I had a working meeting with my counterpart in Bulgaria - energy minister Andrey Zhivkov, on the sidelines of participation in the Summit of the Three Seas Initiative in Sofia. The talks focused on future actions to strengthen bilateral relations between the two states, but also on future joint investment projects in the field of renewable energy (hydro and offshore wind), about increasing interconnection for electricity transmission," Virgil Popescu wrote on his Facebook page.

The minister said he had received assurances that the Bulgaria-Greece gas interconnector would be completed by July 2022 so that the Vertical Corridor would be operational and Azerbaijani gas and liquefied natural gas from Greek ports could reach BRUA.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 04/26/2021 - 07:53
27 April 2021
RI +
A new chapter for Banat's water mills in western Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 07/12/2021 - 08:47
Business

Romania expects natural gas from Azerbaijan in 2022

12 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bulgaria-Greece gas interconnector will be completed so that the natural gas from Azerbaijan will reach Romania by July 2022, energy minister Virgil Popescu announced, according to local Adevarul.

In contrast to the rapid development of the South Stream (Light) that bypasses Romania and transports Russian gas, the delays in the completion of this interconnector prompted in Romania speculations related to Bulgaria favouring the spread of Russian gas in the region.

The interest for Romania related to the gas from Azerbaijan should, in principle, relate to the transport fees, under the optimistic scenario that the Black Sea offshore projects will eventually begin operations. Transgaz, the operator of the gas pipelines in Romania, already starts charging local consumers for the costs incurred with the BRUA pipeline (supposed to carry Azeri gas, among others) - while BRUA remains empty.

"Today (July 9), I had a working meeting with my counterpart in Bulgaria - energy minister Andrey Zhivkov, on the sidelines of participation in the Summit of the Three Seas Initiative in Sofia. The talks focused on future actions to strengthen bilateral relations between the two states, but also on future joint investment projects in the field of renewable energy (hydro and offshore wind), about increasing interconnection for electricity transmission," Virgil Popescu wrote on his Facebook page.

The minister said he had received assurances that the Bulgaria-Greece gas interconnector would be completed by July 2022 so that the Vertical Corridor would be operational and Azerbaijani gas and liquefied natural gas from Greek ports could reach BRUA.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 04/26/2021 - 07:53
27 April 2021
RI +
A new chapter for Banat's water mills in western Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 July 2021
Social
Several injured, one missing after explosion at largest oil refinery in Romania
02 July 2021
Social
Report: Romania remains a primary source country for sex and labor trafficking victims in Europe
02 July 2021
Business
Norway’s Vard builds ‘biggest yacht in the world’ in Romanian shipyards
01 July 2021
Social
Romanians would migrate to the countryside, but they want internet
30 June 2021
Business
EBRD doubles forecast for Romania's 2021 GDP growth to 6%
29 June 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline
25 June 2021
Social
Romania to start destroying expired COVID-19 vaccines as vaccination numbers drop
25 June 2021
Social
Romanian PM Citu opens wedding season, up to 300 vaccinated participants accepted