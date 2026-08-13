Romania moves to restart strategic graphite extraction at Baia de Fier

Romanian defense minister Radu Miruţă announced on Wednesday, August 12, that the graphite exploitation facility located at Baia de Fier, in Gorj County, will be reopened, with the state as the sole beneficiary of the exploitation license.

The exploitation obtained the necessary approvals from the Ministries of Economy, Environment, Finance, and Justice, according to the official.

“I am confident that next week at the latest, we will pass this government decision in the government meeting. The government decision is an important one because it represents the unlocking of the padlock so that the development at Baia de Fier and the exploitation of graphite can take place,” Miruţă explained.

Subsequently, an international tender will be organized to prepare the pre-feasibility and feasibility studies and other necessary documentation, with the first activities estimated to begin in 2028.

The European Commission approved the financing of the graphite exploitation in the sub-mountain area and extended EUR 200 million in financing for the implementation of this project.

Radu Miruță emphasized that the graphite exploitation activity will bring jobs and economic development. The president of the Gorj County Council stated that he discussed with the management of the state company that will handle the extraction of graphite and received assurances that more than 100 jobs will be created, according to Profit.ro.

Graphite is an increasingly sought-after mineral in modern technologies, being used, among other things, in the manufacture of conductors, as well as some essential components in mobile phones, and in the nuclear industry. Moreover, graphene, essential in green energy, is extracted from graphite, and one ton is sold for as much as EUR 200,000. Before it was shut down, the Baia de Fier factory produced 40,000 tons of graphite per year.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos|George Calin)