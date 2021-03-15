Profile picture for user andreich
Romania maintains mild restrictions in the next 30 days

15 March 2021
Starting Sunday, March 14, the night quarantine (curfew) will take effect from 22:00, compared to 23:00 previously. Until 05:00, people will be allowed to leave the house only for good reasons and only on the basis of written statements, Profit.ro reported.

Also, the occupancy of accommodation in hotels or guesthouses was limited to a maximum of 70% of their maximum capacity in several resorts where tourists go skiing or practice other winter sports.

The Government has extended the state of alert in Romania for another 30 days.

There will be no new restrictions, prime minister Florin Citu announced and repeated after the number of cases rose significantly during the weekend.

He stressed, at the meeting of the National Center for Management and Coordination of Intervention (CNCCI), on March 14, that the vaccination should continue at full speed and people should observe the restrictions that are in force. But no other measure is necessary now, he added, citing the daily infection rates (just over 4,000 new cases per day) being well below the pessimistic forecast circulated in the past (10,000 new cases in March). Increasing the number of intensive care beds is only a precautionary measure, he assured.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Bogdan Ioan Buda)

COVID
Starting Sunday, March 14, the night quarantine (curfew) will take effect from 22:00, compared to 23:00 previously. Until 05:00, people will be allowed to leave the house only for good reasons and only on the basis of written statements, Profit.ro reported.

Also, the occupancy of accommodation in hotels or guesthouses was limited to a maximum of 70% of their maximum capacity in several resorts where tourists go skiing or practice other winter sports.

The Government has extended the state of alert in Romania for another 30 days.

There will be no new restrictions, prime minister Florin Citu announced and repeated after the number of cases rose significantly during the weekend.

He stressed, at the meeting of the National Center for Management and Coordination of Intervention (CNCCI), on March 14, that the vaccination should continue at full speed and people should observe the restrictions that are in force. But no other measure is necessary now, he added, citing the daily infection rates (just over 4,000 new cases per day) being well below the pessimistic forecast circulated in the past (10,000 new cases in March). Increasing the number of intensive care beds is only a precautionary measure, he assured.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Bogdan Ioan Buda)

COVID
