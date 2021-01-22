Romania uses military aircraft to bring 5 tons of medical supplies from Qatar

A C-130 Hercules aircraft of the Romanian Ministry of National Defense transported about five tons of medical supplies from Qatar to Romania on Thursday, January 21.

The medical supplies, meaning 500,000 1ml syringes with needle, 450,000 3ml syringes with needle, as well as waterproof protective gowns and surgical masks, will be used in the vaccination campaign, according to a Facebook post of RO Vaccinare - Romania’s official information platform on vaccination against COVID-19.

The flight was carried out at the request of the Department for Emergency Situations, as part of efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The medical supplies will be distributed to vaccination centers across the country.

(Photo source: Facebook/RO Vaccinare; photo credit: Adrian Sultănoiu, Fortele Aeriene Romane)