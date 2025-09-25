Romania wins double gold and bronze at IFSC Paraclimbing World Championships in Seoul

Romania achieved a historic milestone at the 2025 IFSC Climbing and Paraclimbing World Championships in Seoul, winning two gold medals and one bronze in categories for visually impaired athletes, marking its best-ever performance on the world stage.

Răzvan Nedu captured the world title in the Lead Men B2 category with a score of 36+, defeating rivals from Japan. Nedu, who has been competing internationally since 2016 and has previously won 17 medals, gained legendary status in 2021 when he secured silver at the Moscow World Championships despite competing with a broken hand, the National Paralympic Committee said.

Meanwhile, Cosmin Florin Candoi, competing in the Lead Men B3 category, continued his remarkable unbeaten streak, securing gold with a score of 40. The 2019 and 2023 world champion has now won all 12 international competitions he has entered since debuting in 2019, making this his third world title.

The Romanian team’s success was rounded out by Daniel-Bebe-Vasilică Andrei, the youngest of the trio, who claimed bronze in the B3 category with a score of 33+. Active since only 2023, he has already earned five international medals and now adds a world championship podium finish to his record.

With these results, Romania confirmed its place among the global powers of paraclimbing. The national team, composed of eight athletes, entered the competition with nearly 60 international medals and now leaves Seoul with its strongest showing in history.

“Our athletes prove, through hard work and passion, that there are no limits when determination exists. Romania is becoming a strong voice in global paraclimbing, and these results give us confidence that we will be among the top nations at Los Angeles 2028, when the sport makes its Paralympic debut,” said Eduard Novak, president of the Romanian National Paralympic Committee.

The Romanian delegation was supported by a dedicated technical team led by coach Claudiu Miu, who also serves as vice president of the committee.

“Winning three medals at a world championship is a first for Romania and confirms that we are on the right path, growing and developing year by year,” Miu said.

Paraclimbing will be included in the Paralympic Games program for the first time at Los Angeles 2028.

