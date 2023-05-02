Legal

Romanian magistrates hike their incomes by 25%, retroactively

02 May 2023

The Head Prosecutor Office (PG) and the High Court (ICCJ) ruled that the wages earned by all magistrates, judges and prosecutors, as well as support personnel, should increase retroactively starting with 2018 – but no impact on the budget was calculated yet, G4media.ro reported.

The controversial decisions issued by PG and ICCJ surfaced last week, but they are based on some lawsuits initiated by individual support personnel in 2020.

Based on these individual rulings, the PG and ICCJ decided to extend the benefits gained in court by these employees to all the (much better-paid) prosecutors and judges. With the wages recalculated retroactively, the retired magistrates will probably ask to have their pensions recalculated as well.

In brief, PC and ICCJ claim that law 153/2017 on the remuneration of staff paid from public funds is not valid, at least in the case of the magistrates.

According to the new justice laws of last autumn, the ICCJ and the PG are the main authorising bodies and manage the budgets of the courts and prosecutor's offices, respectively.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ungureanu Vadim/Dreamstime.com)

1

