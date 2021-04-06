Lottery players in Romania can win extra prizes if they are vaccinated against COVID-19

The Romanian Lottery will organize this month a campaign called "Get vaccinated and win," through which it offers vaccinated players the chance to win additional prizes worth a total of RON 100,000.

Thus, between June 14 and June 27, players who purchase a lottery ticket for any of the games Loto 6/49, Joker, or Loto 5/40 will also receive, for free, a coupon for the special draw of the "Get vaccinated and win" campaign. The players will have to write their personal information on the coupons and then put them in the special boxes found in the lottery offices.

The lucky players can win one of the five RON 10,000 prizes or the big prize of RON 50,000. The winners will be announced during the lottery draws on July 4.

The campaign is aimed at "supporting the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign and encourage the eligible population to get vaccinated," the Romanian Lottery announced.

In related news, the big prize of the Romanian Lottery's 6/49 game was won on Thursday, June 3, Digi24 reported. The winning ticket, which brought over EUR 2.9 million to the lucky player, was played at an agency in Blaj, Alba county, and cost RON 5.5 (slightly over EUR 1).

