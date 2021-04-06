Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 06/04/2021 - 12:01
Entertainment

Lottery players in Romania can win extra prizes if they are vaccinated against COVID-19

04 June 2021
The Romanian Lottery will organize this month a campaign called "Get vaccinated and win," through which it offers vaccinated players the chance to win additional prizes worth a total of RON 100,000.

Thus, between June 14 and June 27, players who purchase a lottery ticket for any of the games Loto 6/49, Joker, or Loto 5/40 will also receive, for free, a coupon for the special draw of the "Get vaccinated and win" campaign. The players will have to write their personal information on the coupons and then put them in the special boxes found in the lottery offices.

The lucky players can win one of the five RON 10,000 prizes or the big prize of RON 50,000. The winners will be announced during the lottery draws on July 4.

The campaign is aimed at "supporting the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign and encourage the eligible population to get vaccinated," the Romanian Lottery announced.

In related news, the big prize of the Romanian Lottery's 6/49 game was won on Thursday, June 3, Digi24 reported. The winning ticket, which brought over EUR 2.9 million to the lucky player, was played at an agency in Blaj, Alba county, and cost RON 5.5 (slightly over EUR 1).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alpar Benedek/Dreamstime.com)

14 April 2021
Eco-friendly shops in Romania: Online & offline options
