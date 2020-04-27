Coronavirus in Romania: Vrancea County Library launches home delivery service

The residents of Focsani, a city in Vrancea county, can now borrow books from the "Duiliu Zamfirescu" County Library and have them delivered at home, local News.ro reported.

The library was closed due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Thus, it has decided to launch the home delivery service for the readers in Focsani, using couriers to deliver the books. Its management gives assurances that the books will be delivered to the readers' homes without any risk of spreading the virus.

“Through this project, we want to come to the aid of loyal readers, to the support of our entire community, regardless of age, and to bring the joy of reading into your homes,” said the library’s manager, Oana Raluca Boian.

The residents of Focsani who want to use the new service have to call the library’s phone numbers. The service is available from Monday to Thursday between 8:30 and 16:00, and on Friday between 8:30 and 14:00.

