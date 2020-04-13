One of the youngest authors in Romania launches children’s book in English

Princeps Publishing launched last week the Fantasy collection with The Rapping Astronaut, the first book in English written by 12-year-old Sonia Marta, one of the youngest authors in Romania.

The Rapping Astronaut is a story about courage and self-confidence that follows the journey of the main character Austro, which the author placed "in a recognizable everyday life, regardless of the extraordinary situations it goes through," Ioana Crăciun, the publisher of the book, explained, local News.ro reported.

Suggestive illustrations made by Ioana Rusu, a graduate of the Art University of Bucharest, complete Sonia Marta's book.

The young author will also have book workshops with the new The Rapping Astronaut book.

Sonia Marta is an avid reader and loves the world of books, especially fiction. Her first book, which is a book of poems for children, was published when she was 10 years old. Since then, she has met more than 1,000 children during her reading sessions, when she visited schools and kindergartens and talked about the importance of reading and creativity.

[email protected]