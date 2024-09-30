Education

Report: Romania ranks last in EU regarding proportion of people with higher education

30 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania ranks last in the European Union in terms of the percentage of the population that has completed higher education, with only 19% of the adult population, in contrast to the European average of 35%, according to the Social Monitor, a project of Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Romania. 

Experts say that this tertiary education rate is one of the most frequently used criteria for determining the level of economic investment and development in a given region over the medium and long term.

According to the latest Eurostat data (from 2023), Romania has long occupied the last place in the European Union regarding the proportion of higher education graduates (19% of the 25-64 age group)—just over half of the European average (35%). 

Despite the relatively high number of diplomas awarded by public and private universities, the proportion of graduates in the population remains low due to the emigration of many of them. Moreover, the gap compared to the European average is widening, as it was 11% in 2011, and 17% now.

For comparison, other post-communist countries have higher percentages of college graduates. Lithuania (46%), Estonia (42%), Poland (38%), and Slovenia (34%) have significantly higher education rates. The country in second-to-last place before Romania is Italy, with a tertiary education rate of 22%. 

Furthermore, the educational disparities between Romania's regions are considerable. The Bucharest-Ilfov region registers a proportion of higher education graduates (39%) above the European average. On the other hand, of the 10 EU regions with the lowest proportions of higher education graduates, five are in Romania. Other regions are in the Czech Republic, Italy, Croatia, and Portugal.

The EU regions with the most people with higher education are the Brabant region in Belgium, which overlaps with Brussels, Sostines in Lithuania (Vilnius), and Warszawski Stołeczny in Poland (Warsaw), where 62% of the population are higher education graduates. The Romanian regions of South-Muntenia (13%), North-East, South-East (14%), and South-West Oltenia (16%) are the ones with the lowest proportions of higher education graduates in the European Union.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Michelle Marsan | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Education

Report: Romania ranks last in EU regarding proportion of people with higher education

30 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania ranks last in the European Union in terms of the percentage of the population that has completed higher education, with only 19% of the adult population, in contrast to the European average of 35%, according to the Social Monitor, a project of Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Romania. 

Experts say that this tertiary education rate is one of the most frequently used criteria for determining the level of economic investment and development in a given region over the medium and long term.

According to the latest Eurostat data (from 2023), Romania has long occupied the last place in the European Union regarding the proportion of higher education graduates (19% of the 25-64 age group)—just over half of the European average (35%). 

Despite the relatively high number of diplomas awarded by public and private universities, the proportion of graduates in the population remains low due to the emigration of many of them. Moreover, the gap compared to the European average is widening, as it was 11% in 2011, and 17% now.

For comparison, other post-communist countries have higher percentages of college graduates. Lithuania (46%), Estonia (42%), Poland (38%), and Slovenia (34%) have significantly higher education rates. The country in second-to-last place before Romania is Italy, with a tertiary education rate of 22%. 

Furthermore, the educational disparities between Romania's regions are considerable. The Bucharest-Ilfov region registers a proportion of higher education graduates (39%) above the European average. On the other hand, of the 10 EU regions with the lowest proportions of higher education graduates, five are in Romania. Other regions are in the Czech Republic, Italy, Croatia, and Portugal.

The EU regions with the most people with higher education are the Brabant region in Belgium, which overlaps with Brussels, Sostines in Lithuania (Vilnius), and Warszawski Stołeczny in Poland (Warsaw), where 62% of the population are higher education graduates. The Romanian regions of South-Muntenia (13%), North-East, South-East (14%), and South-West Oltenia (16%) are the ones with the lowest proportions of higher education graduates in the European Union.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Michelle Marsan | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 September 2024
Transport
Fresh snow falls on Romania's Transfăgărășan and Transalpina mountain roads
30 September 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom acquires PV projects in Romania from Danish Jantzen Renewables
30 September 2024
Transport
Romania signs contract for new bridge over Prut River towards Moldova
30 September 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania initiates green Samurai bond to be completed on October 2
30 September 2024
Interviews
Green registry for Bucharest's Kiseleff Park shows use of smart tools in green space maintenance
27 September 2024
Justice
Russia opens criminal case against Romanian journalist after Kursk report
27 September 2024
Transport
Damen builds two fully electric ferries for the city of Toronto at its shipyard in Romania
27 September 2024
Defense
Russian drone enters Romanian airspace during attack on Ukrainian city