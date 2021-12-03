COVID-19: Romania receives 120 oxygen concentrators from South Korea

South Korea also offered Romania help in its fight against COVID-19. The Romanian state received 120 oxygen concentrators from South Korea on December 2, which will be used in the treatment of COVID patients.

"A few weeks ago, Korea decided to provide Romania with emergency humanitarian aid of 120 oxygen concentrators, as the country was facing a serious situation during the fourth pandemic wave," said KIM Yong Ho, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Romania.

"Today's donation would not be possible without such close ties between our countries and demonstrates our strong commitment to fight the pandemic together with the Romanian Government and all the citizens of Romania. I am confident that the new Cabinet, together with Dr Arafat, will continue to contribute to saving lives and managing the pandemic in Romania as efficiently and successfully as possible," he added.

In his turn, Raed Arafat, the head of Romania's Department for Emergency Situations, thanked the Republic of Korea for its support, friendship and solidarity.

Romania was strongly hit by the fourth wave of the pandemic, with local hospitals struggling to cope with the influx of cases. However, things got a bit better over the past few weeks as the daily number of COVID-19 cases started to drop. According to data released on Friday morning, December 3, 1,673 new cases of infection were confirmed by tests in the past 24 hours. At the same time, the authorities reported 206 deaths, Digi24 reported.

(Photo source: Facebook/Departamentul pentru Situatii de Urgenta)