Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 12/03/2021 - 11:38
Social

COVID-19: Romania receives 120 oxygen concentrators from South Korea

03 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

South Korea also offered Romania help in its fight against COVID-19. The Romanian state received 120 oxygen concentrators from South Korea on December 2, which will be used in the treatment of COVID patients.

"A few weeks ago, Korea decided to provide Romania with emergency humanitarian aid of 120 oxygen concentrators, as the country was facing a serious situation during the fourth pandemic wave," said KIM Yong Ho, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Romania.

"Today's donation would not be possible without such close ties between our countries and demonstrates our strong commitment to fight the pandemic together with the Romanian Government and all the citizens of Romania. I am confident that the new Cabinet, together with Dr Arafat, will continue to contribute to saving lives and managing the pandemic in Romania as efficiently and successfully as possible," he added.

In his turn, Raed Arafat, the head of Romania's Department for Emergency Situations, thanked the Republic of Korea for its support, friendship and solidarity.

Romania was strongly hit by the fourth wave of the pandemic, with local hospitals struggling to cope with the influx of cases. However, things got a bit better over the past few weeks as the daily number of COVID-19 cases started to drop. According to data released on Friday morning, December 3, 1,673 new cases of infection were confirmed by tests in the past 24 hours. At the same time, the authorities reported 206 deaths, Digi24 reported.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Departamentul pentru Situatii de Urgenta)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 08/20/2021 - 09:20
20 August 2021
Social
Romania donates 450,000 Moderna vaccines to South Korea
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 12/03/2021 - 11:38
Social

COVID-19: Romania receives 120 oxygen concentrators from South Korea

03 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

South Korea also offered Romania help in its fight against COVID-19. The Romanian state received 120 oxygen concentrators from South Korea on December 2, which will be used in the treatment of COVID patients.

"A few weeks ago, Korea decided to provide Romania with emergency humanitarian aid of 120 oxygen concentrators, as the country was facing a serious situation during the fourth pandemic wave," said KIM Yong Ho, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Romania.

"Today's donation would not be possible without such close ties between our countries and demonstrates our strong commitment to fight the pandemic together with the Romanian Government and all the citizens of Romania. I am confident that the new Cabinet, together with Dr Arafat, will continue to contribute to saving lives and managing the pandemic in Romania as efficiently and successfully as possible," he added.

In his turn, Raed Arafat, the head of Romania's Department for Emergency Situations, thanked the Republic of Korea for its support, friendship and solidarity.

Romania was strongly hit by the fourth wave of the pandemic, with local hospitals struggling to cope with the influx of cases. However, things got a bit better over the past few weeks as the daily number of COVID-19 cases started to drop. According to data released on Friday morning, December 3, 1,673 new cases of infection were confirmed by tests in the past 24 hours. At the same time, the authorities reported 206 deaths, Digi24 reported.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Departamentul pentru Situatii de Urgenta)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 08/20/2021 - 09:20
20 August 2021
Social
Romania donates 450,000 Moderna vaccines to South Korea
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 November 2021
Social
A new home: A glimpse into the life of Romanians in the UK
01 December 2021
Culture & History
Works of Romanian artists to discover or revisit this National Day
30 November 2021
RI +
Tully: A Romanian startup's solution to help children with ADHD
24 November 2021
RI +
Going out options in Bucharest and the country this holiday season
04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project