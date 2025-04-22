Romania’s interim president calls for responsible environmental action on Earth Day

Romania’s interim president, Ilie Bolojan, delivered a message on Tuesday, April 22, to mark World Earth Day, emphasizing the importance of environmental care for both current and future generations. He stressed that a clean environment is essential for quality of life, public health, and the sustainable development of society.

This year’s Earth Day theme, Our Power, Our Planet, highlights the crucial connection between resource management, especially energy, and the future of the planet, the Romanian leader said. According to him, building a secure and sustainable energy system must no longer be seen as optional but as a global priority.

Ilie Bolojan also used the occasion to reflect on Romania’s environmental achievements over the past year. Among the highlights were the adoption of a new Forestry Code that strengthens forest protection, the expansion of the national Deposit-Return System for packaging recycling, and progress in environmental education supported by dedicated policies and funding tools.

In the energy sector, Romania continued its transition to green energy. The number of prosumers - individuals who both produce and consume energy - has grown, supported by programs like Casa Verde Fotovoltaice.

Romania also registered the highest number of new solar and wind farms in the past eight years and became the European Union’s largest natural gas producer in 2024.

“Through dialogue and joint action, public authorities, the business sector, and civil society have the ability to drive the creation of a resilient energy system. This is a strategic objective for Romania, and achieving it requires overcoming all differences of opinion and logistical obstacles so that economic development and environmental protection can support each other,” the interim president said.

He also underlined the importance of safeguarding Romania’s natural resources, from the Carpathian Mountains to the Danube Delta. This, he said, requires well-planned and responsible use of these resources, along with efforts to reduce pollution sources.

Finally, Ilie Bolojan pointed to education as a key pillar in protecting the environment - not only for raising awareness but also for motivating future generations to take action. “Let us all contribute to protecting nature every day through the responsible choices we make,” he said.

Earth Day, started in 1970, takes place every year on April 22. This year’s theme, Our Power, Our Planet, calls for unity around renewable energy so as to triple clean electricity by 2030.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Malina Norocea)