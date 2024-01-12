Macro

Romania’s annual inflation rate eases slightly to 6.6% in December 2023

12 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s annual inflation rate dropped slightly to 6.6% in December 2023, from 6.7% in November and 8.1 in October, according to the official report released by the statistics office INS on Friday, January 12. 

The average rate of change in consumer prices in the last 12 months (January-December 2023) compared to the year before (January-December 2022) was 10.4%, the same source said.

The highest price increases in December 2023 vs December 2022 were recorded in the services sector - 11.2%. Meanwhile, food prices increased by 5.8%, and non-food goods got 5.5% more expensive.

Among foods, the most significant year-over-year price increases were for beer - 14.5%, fresh fish - 14.1%, and the other food products category - 13%. When it comes to non-food goods, detergents remained the star of price increases with 23.2%, Economedia.ro reported.

The increase in services tariffs was mainly influenced by a 20.8% hike in public utility bills (water, sewage), while postal services increased their prices by 16.1%, and healthcare rates went up by 15.2%.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bizroug/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania’s annual inflation rate eases slightly to 6.6% in December 2023

12 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s annual inflation rate dropped slightly to 6.6% in December 2023, from 6.7% in November and 8.1 in October, according to the official report released by the statistics office INS on Friday, January 12. 

The average rate of change in consumer prices in the last 12 months (January-December 2023) compared to the year before (January-December 2022) was 10.4%, the same source said.

The highest price increases in December 2023 vs December 2022 were recorded in the services sector - 11.2%. Meanwhile, food prices increased by 5.8%, and non-food goods got 5.5% more expensive.

Among foods, the most significant year-over-year price increases were for beer - 14.5%, fresh fish - 14.1%, and the other food products category - 13%. When it comes to non-food goods, detergents remained the star of price increases with 23.2%, Economedia.ro reported.

The increase in services tariffs was mainly influenced by a 20.8% hike in public utility bills (water, sewage), while postal services increased their prices by 16.1%, and healthcare rates went up by 15.2%.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bizroug/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water
12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System