Romanian statistics office announces sharp drop in inflation in November

Romania’s annual inflation rate dropped significantly to 6.7% in November from 8.1% in October and 8.8% in September, according to the official report released by the statistics office INS on Wednesday, December 13.

The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (November 2023 compared to December 2022) was 6.3%.

Food prices increased by 6.84% in November 2023 vs November 2022, while non-food goods and services got more expensive by 5.08% and 11.18%, respectively.

Among foods, the most significant year-over-year price increases were for fresh fish - up 16.13%, and fish and canned fish - 15.52%. In terms of beverages, the price of beer has increased in the last year by 16.17% and that of wine by 9.76%, according to Economedia.ro. On the other hand, edible oil was 27.51% cheaper in November 2023 compared to November 2022.

When it comes to non-food goods, detergents saw the most significant price increase, of 23.58%. As for services, air transport remained the service with the highest rise in price - 29.56%.

(Photo source: Tero Vesalainen/Dreamstime.com)