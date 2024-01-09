Macro

Romania’s retail sales make visible comeback in October-November as inflation eases

09 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The seasonally-adjusted retail sales index in Romania increased by 1.7% in November, after the 1.4% advance in October, marking a visible comeback and reversing the 2.7% contraction accumulated over the previous four months, data published by the statistics office INS show.

In annual terms, the retail sales index increased by 3.7% y/y in November, when it reached the highest level since March.

The robust increase in real wages amid lower inflation consolidating consumer confidence and the government’s steps to cap the prices of essential food goods were the two main drivers behind the improvement in sales figures.

Trend data show, however, a gradually slower advance of the retail sales on a medium-term perspective: +2.3% y/y in 12 months to November, from +2.4% y/y calculated in October and +4.4% y/y calculated in November 2022.

Both the seasonally adjusted and gross data reveal the outstanding increase of non-food sales in October-November last year, backed by positive dynamics of food sales as well. 

Specifically, the non-food sales advanced by 5.3% in seasonally-adjusted terms to reach a new maximum, while the annual advance of the non-food sales accelerated to +7.3% y/y in November from +4.8% y/y in October and +0.8% y/y in September. This bodes well for consumer confidence and may be explained by the robust increase in incomes, particularly for above-average earners. Real wages increased by over 5% y/y in August-September and by 8.3% y/y in October.

The food sales advanced by only 1.3% (seasonally adjusted terms) in October-November, but this was enough to improve the annual advance to +4.2% y/y in November from +4.0% y/y in October and +3.0% y/y on September. 

Despite positive dynamics in October-November (+1.5%), the sales of fuels dwindled around values lower compared to those seen in 2022 (-4.7% y/y in November), and this is probably not because of consumers’ concerns about global heating. The causes of lower car fuel consumption (by households) remain unclear, as the consumption remains at the level of 2019 while the non-food goods sales surged by one-third meanwhile. Working from home and a shift towards air travel may explain part of the gap.

The number of passenger cars in Romania increased by some 25% in 2023 compared to 2019 (and yet the fuel consumption hasn’t advanced).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Designer491/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania’s retail sales make visible comeback in October-November as inflation eases

09 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The seasonally-adjusted retail sales index in Romania increased by 1.7% in November, after the 1.4% advance in October, marking a visible comeback and reversing the 2.7% contraction accumulated over the previous four months, data published by the statistics office INS show.

In annual terms, the retail sales index increased by 3.7% y/y in November, when it reached the highest level since March.

The robust increase in real wages amid lower inflation consolidating consumer confidence and the government’s steps to cap the prices of essential food goods were the two main drivers behind the improvement in sales figures.

Trend data show, however, a gradually slower advance of the retail sales on a medium-term perspective: +2.3% y/y in 12 months to November, from +2.4% y/y calculated in October and +4.4% y/y calculated in November 2022.

Both the seasonally adjusted and gross data reveal the outstanding increase of non-food sales in October-November last year, backed by positive dynamics of food sales as well. 

Specifically, the non-food sales advanced by 5.3% in seasonally-adjusted terms to reach a new maximum, while the annual advance of the non-food sales accelerated to +7.3% y/y in November from +4.8% y/y in October and +0.8% y/y in September. This bodes well for consumer confidence and may be explained by the robust increase in incomes, particularly for above-average earners. Real wages increased by over 5% y/y in August-September and by 8.3% y/y in October.

The food sales advanced by only 1.3% (seasonally adjusted terms) in October-November, but this was enough to improve the annual advance to +4.2% y/y in November from +4.0% y/y in October and +3.0% y/y on September. 

Despite positive dynamics in October-November (+1.5%), the sales of fuels dwindled around values lower compared to those seen in 2022 (-4.7% y/y in November), and this is probably not because of consumers’ concerns about global heating. The causes of lower car fuel consumption (by households) remain unclear, as the consumption remains at the level of 2019 while the non-food goods sales surged by one-third meanwhile. Working from home and a shift towards air travel may explain part of the gap.

The number of passenger cars in Romania increased by some 25% in 2023 compared to 2019 (and yet the fuel consumption hasn’t advanced).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Designer491/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water
12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s