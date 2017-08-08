Romania to increase excise duties on fuel starting September 1

The drivers will pay more for gasoline and diesel in Romania starting this fall, as the Government is planning to increase the excise duties on fuel starting September 1.

The measure appears in a draft ordinance amending the Fiscal Code, which was published by the Ministry of Finance.

According to the project, the excise duty for unleaded gasoline will be RON 2,643.39 per ton, respectively RON 2,035.40 per 1,000 liters, while the excise tax for diesel will be RON 2,245.11 per ton, respectively RON 1,897.08 per 1,000 liters.

At present, the excises are RON 1,656.36 per 1,000 liters for unleaded gasoline and RON 1,518.04 per 1,000 liters for diesel.

When it comes to the less used leaded gasoline, the excise duty will go up from RON 1,948.23 per 1,000 liters to RON 2,327.27 per 1,000 liters.

This means that the Finance Ministry wants the excise duties on fuel to go back to the 2016 level, which also included the extra-excise of 7 eurocents per liter of fuel, introduced in 2014 by the Government led by Victor Ponta.

Central bank BNR governor Mugur Isarescu also commented on the Finance Ministry’s plan to up the excise duties on fuel, saying that this measure will push the inflation up, reports local Agerpres.

Isarescu also announced that BNR revised upwards its inflation rate estimate, from 1.6% to 1.9% for the end of this year. Moreover, it also changed its estimate for the end of 2018 – from 3.1% to 3.2%, and estimated a level of 3.5% for 2019.

Irina Marica, [email protected]