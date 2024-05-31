Defense

Romania inaugurates HIMARS Maintenance Center near the border with Ukraine

31 May 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania inaugurated a National Maintenance Center for the HIMARS system in an event attended by defense minister Angel Tîlvăr. He argued that the center allows countries in the region whose armies are equipped with such systems to send their equipment for maintenance or repairs here.

The HIMARS system is a US-made light multiple rocket launcher that has been critical to Ukraine’s defense against Russia. 

“As a result of the collaboration between Lockheed Martin and Aerostar SA, the center in Bacău will provide technical support for the HIMARS systems purchased by Romania from the United States government," the Ministry of Defense stated in a press release

"In addition to the strategic advantage of having a secure solution in Romania, in the current security context, for maintaining our own HIMARS systems, the establishment of this center creates an opportunity for countries in the region whose armies are equipped with such systems to send their equipment for maintenance or repairs here, in Bacău, where they will benefit from the expertise of the best specialists in the region," said minister Angel Tîlvăr. 

He noted that the HIMARS Maintenance Center will also have an impact on the economic development of the area, providing jobs for 2,000 people.

Romania purchased three HIMARS systems produced by Lockheed Martin so far. The first two were received in 2021 and 2023, with the third to be delivered this year.

According to Forbes, the United States gave Ukraine 39 HIMARS. The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and France also donated 25 HIMARS.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Angel Tilvar on Facebook)

Normal
Defense

Romania inaugurates HIMARS Maintenance Center near the border with Ukraine

31 May 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania inaugurated a National Maintenance Center for the HIMARS system in an event attended by defense minister Angel Tîlvăr. He argued that the center allows countries in the region whose armies are equipped with such systems to send their equipment for maintenance or repairs here.

The HIMARS system is a US-made light multiple rocket launcher that has been critical to Ukraine’s defense against Russia. 

“As a result of the collaboration between Lockheed Martin and Aerostar SA, the center in Bacău will provide technical support for the HIMARS systems purchased by Romania from the United States government," the Ministry of Defense stated in a press release

"In addition to the strategic advantage of having a secure solution in Romania, in the current security context, for maintaining our own HIMARS systems, the establishment of this center creates an opportunity for countries in the region whose armies are equipped with such systems to send their equipment for maintenance or repairs here, in Bacău, where they will benefit from the expertise of the best specialists in the region," said minister Angel Tîlvăr. 

He noted that the HIMARS Maintenance Center will also have an impact on the economic development of the area, providing jobs for 2,000 people.

Romania purchased three HIMARS systems produced by Lockheed Martin so far. The first two were received in 2021 and 2023, with the third to be delivered this year.

According to Forbes, the United States gave Ukraine 39 HIMARS. The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and France also donated 25 HIMARS.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Angel Tilvar on Facebook)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 May 2024
Culture
Romanian actor Ioachim Ciobanu starring in Netflix series “Eric” alongside Benedict Cumberbatch
31 May 2024
M&A
Italian group Intesa Sanpaolo enters top 10 of banks in Romania after First Bank acquisition
31 May 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom becomes largest electric mobility player in Romania after Renovatio Asset Management acquisition
31 May 2024
Tech
Europol conducts largest operation against bot systems in several EU countries, including Romania
31 May 2024
Tech
Survey: 54% of jobs in Romania likely to be augmented by generative AI, 4% fully or partially displaced
31 May 2024
Healthcare
Air pollution measured by health costs per capita in Bucharest, highest in Europe
31 May 2024
Politics
Poll says NATO deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana would dominate presidential elections in Romania
31 May 2024
Culture
European Heritage Awards: Two church restoration projects in Romania among 2024 winners