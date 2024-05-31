Romania inaugurates HIMARS Maintenance Center near the border with Ukraine

Romania inaugurated a National Maintenance Center for the HIMARS system in an event attended by defense minister Angel Tîlvăr. He argued that the center allows countries in the region whose armies are equipped with such systems to send their equipment for maintenance or repairs here.

The HIMARS system is a US-made light multiple rocket launcher that has been critical to Ukraine’s defense against Russia.

“As a result of the collaboration between Lockheed Martin and Aerostar SA, the center in Bacău will provide technical support for the HIMARS systems purchased by Romania from the United States government," the Ministry of Defense stated in a press release.

"In addition to the strategic advantage of having a secure solution in Romania, in the current security context, for maintaining our own HIMARS systems, the establishment of this center creates an opportunity for countries in the region whose armies are equipped with such systems to send their equipment for maintenance or repairs here, in Bacău, where they will benefit from the expertise of the best specialists in the region," said minister Angel Tîlvăr.

He noted that the HIMARS Maintenance Center will also have an impact on the economic development of the area, providing jobs for 2,000 people.

Romania purchased three HIMARS systems produced by Lockheed Martin so far. The first two were received in 2021 and 2023, with the third to be delivered this year.

According to Forbes, the United States gave Ukraine 39 HIMARS. The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and France also donated 25 HIMARS.

(Photo source: Angel Tilvar on Facebook)