Business

Romania's ILO unemployment rate down by 0.4pp YoY to 5.1% in August

03 October 2022
The seasonally-adjusted ILO unemployment rate in Romania dropped slightly by 0.1pp MoM in August, to 5.1% - 0.4pp less compared to August 2021.

The unemployment rate among the young population (16-24 years old), reported on a quarterly basis, was 22.8% in Q2 this year.

The unemployment rate among adults (aged 25-74 years) was calculated at 3.9% for August 2022 (3.0% in the case of women and 4.5% for men) - compared to 4.1% in July and 4.5% in August 2021.

The number of unemployed people estimated for August 2022 was 422.5 thousand persons, out of which 72.3% were aged 25-74 years.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

1

