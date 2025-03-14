Ro-HydroHub: Romania unveils EUR 140 mln hydrogen technology hub to boost green energy

The Romanian Hydrogen and New Energy Technologies Hub, or Ro-HydroHub, a strategic project aimed at advancing hydrogen-based technologies, was officially launched on Thursday, March 13. The initiative, which is funded through the Smart Growth, Digitization, and Financial Instruments 2021-2027 Program (PoCIDIF), represents a nearly EUR 140 million investment and seeks to modernize Romania's energy sector while accelerating the transition to green energy.

Marcel Boloș, the minister of investments and European projects, attended the official launch, emphasizing that this initiative is not just about starting a new project but about laying the foundations for "a new economic model for Romania-one built on innovation, sustainability, and technological excellence."

"I am confident that the European funding allocated will mark a turning point in transforming Romania into an economy of the future," said Boloș.

The project will be led by the National Institute for Cryogenic and Isotopic Technologies (ICSI Râmnicu Vâlcea), in partnership with the University Politehnica Bucharest, the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca, and nine private-sector partners.

Ro-HydroHub is set to become a strategic center for the development and integration of hydrogen-based technological solutions.

The project will focus on a wide range of research, development, and innovation activities, including the development of hydrogen production, supply, and storage technologies; the creation of advanced solutions for fuel cells and electrolyzers; the implementation of integrated hydrogen systems based on renewable energy sources; and the technology transfer to companies, accelerating the industrial adoption of hydrogen technologies.

Additionally, Ro-HydroHub will play a key role in training the next generation of specialists through master's and doctoral programs, the Ministry of Investments and European Projects said.

The Ro-HydroHub project will foster collaboration between academia, the private sector, and European institutions to facilitate the rapid adoption of innovative solutions and support the European Union's decarbonization goals, according to the same source.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the ministry)