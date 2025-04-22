Romania to host its first tournament organized by the International Padel Federation

The first padel club in western Romania, Padel Center, will host the first padel tournament within the official calendar of the International Padel Federation (FIP) organized in Romania and the Balkans.

The FIP SILVER ROMANIA tournament will take place from May 26 to June 1, on the Padel Center courts in Dumbrăvița (6 Praga Street), bringing together Romanian and international athletes, along with stars like Portuguese player Miguel Oliveira.

The decision of the International Padel Federation took into account the fact that Padel Center has managed to build a strong community of padel athletes, both professionals and beginners. Likewise, the Timișoara club is already an important landmark on the Romanian and Balkan padel map, hosting official national and European competitions. In addition, it is the first club in Romania with courts approved by the official FIP provider.

“Hosting a first official tournament of the International Padel Federation in Romania, and especially in Timișoara, marks a historic moment. It is an important step for the international recognition of Romanian padel and for integrating our country into an elite sports circuit. We are proud that this is happening at Padel Center,” said Lucian Perescu, club representative.

Padel is the fastest-growing sport globally, with over 30 million practitioners worldwide. 70% of all padel courts are located in Europe.

Registrations for the FIP SILVER ROMANIA tournament are open until May 14. Qualifying matches start on May 26, and the main draw matches begin on May 30. The total prize pool is EUR 20,000.

A FIP Silver tournament is considered a mid-level tournament, positioned between the lower categories and the higher ones (Gold, Platinum). It is designed to offer players who are not yet at the top of the world rankings a competitive platform through which they can accumulate points in the official FIP ranking and progress towards elite tournaments.

(Photo source: Padel Center on Facebook)