Selection process for Romania's High Court president begins

The Judges' Section of the Magistrates Supreme Court (CSM) has launched the procedure for filling the position of President of the High Court (ICCJ), according to G4media.ro quoting CSM official documents.

According to media sources, in the books for the position is judge Lia Savonea, former head of the CSM and of the Bucharest Court of Appeal. She was promoted to the Criminal Section of the ICCJ in March 2023.

Lia Savonea was considered the leader of the anti-reformist group in the CSM that justified the PSD's amendments to the Justice laws during Liviu Dragnea's time, imposed the prosecutors of the Special Section and the head of the Judicial Inspection, who harassed inconvenient magistrates.

The launch of the procedure comes in the context of the current mandate of the ICCJ head, Judge Corina Corbu, expiring on September 16, 2025, and also soon after Nicuşor Dan won the presidential elections. However, it is worth noting that the head of state no longer has any authority regarding the appointment of HCCJ heads. According to the current law, the appointments are made by the CSM's Judges' Section.

