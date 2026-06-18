No fewer than 81% of Romanians believe the country is heading the wrong way, survey says

Roughly 81% of Romanians believe the country is heading in the wrong way, according to an Avangarde poll conducted nationwide between June 9 and June 16. At the same time, 14% of respondents said the direction is a good one, while 5% were unsure or did not answer.

Around 88% of the participants in the survey also said that Romania must install a government quickly to not prolong the current political crisis. In response to the same question, 9% of Romanians said that the current political crisis should be prolonged, while 3% do not know or did not answer.

According to the poll, 37% of those interviewed said that their greatest fear regarding the coming period is a possible economic crisis. Some 21% mentioned their children’s future, 13% the escalation of the war in Ukraine, 9% health problems, 5% hatred in society, 12% other causes, and 3% do not know or did not answer.

The Avangarde poll was conducted using the CATI method (telephone interview) on 1,008 subjects, representing the adult (18 years and older), non-institutionalized population of Romania.

The current political crisis began in May, when the centrist coalition backing the Ilie Bolojan government crumbled, and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) voted alongside the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) to bring down the Liberal-led executive.

Another Avangarde poll released earlier this month revealed that Romanians do not want an independent prime minister to lead a government formed from the former coalition, supporting early elections instead.

radu@romania-insider.com

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