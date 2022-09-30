Romanian Govt. drafts bill to cap firewood and pellets price

The price of wood used for heating is capped at RON 500 per cubic meter, including VAT, according to a draft Ordinance of Emergency put up for public debate on the website of the General Secretariat of the Government. Also, the same document says that the cost of wood pellets and briquettes is capped at RON 1,500 (EUR 300), respectively RON 2,000 (EUR 400) per ton, including VAT.

The measure is likely to backfire, though, as the demand on the foreign markets is robust and the prices are rising ahead of the winter season.

Directly targeted are forest managing units and the DIY networks, according to Economedia.ro.

Economedia estimates that the wood is sold for RON 700 (EUR 140) per cubic meter. The price of the pellets has more than doubled recently (tripled compared to 2019) to over RON 4,500 (EUR 900) per ton in the DIY chains.

The fine for not complying is not very substantial: between RON 3,000 and RON 5,000 (EUR 600-1,000).

(Photo source: Facebook/Romsilva)