Romanian Govt. looking to boost electricity storage capacity amid current shortages

The Romanian government plans to fund up to 25% of storage capacity for investors in photovoltaic and wind projects through the Modernization Fund.

The initiative aims to enhance energy storage capabilities in Romania, with an estimated need of 4,000 MWh, Economedia.ro reported. Half of this requirement will be met by batteries, while the other half will come from hydroelectric power plants with pumped storage.

The Ministry of Energy is preparing a state aid scheme, subject to European Commission approval, to finance these investments.

Meanwhile, Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu has criticized the (former) energy minister for failing to foresee the need for energy storage amidst the country's investment in renewable energy projects. He highlighted the current energy crisis, where Romania produces surplus solar power during the day but faces shortages at night due to drought-affected hydroelectric power.

Ciolacu stressed the importance of strategic planning and adequate storage solutions to handle energy production fluctuations, underscoring the necessity for a clear vision in developing the nation's energy sector.

