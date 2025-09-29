Sports

Romania wins gold at 8+1 mixed event during World Rowing Championships in Shanghai

29 September 2025

Romania won the gold medal in the first mixed 8+1 rowing event on Sunday, September 28, on the last day of the World Rowing Championships in Shanghai, China. 

The crew made up of Magdalena Rusu, Maria Lehaci, Andrada Moroșanu, Florin Lehaci, Florin Arteni, Ciprian Tudosă, Ștefan Berariu, Simona Radiș, and Victoria Petreanu had the best time in the heats (05:50.02), and won convincingly in the final, in 05 min 34 sec 46/100.

The Romanian crew was followed by Italy (05:39.58) and New Zealand (05:41.06). 

The mixed 8+1 rowing event was a world first and will be included in the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028.

“We have once again demonstrated that Romania is a force in world rowing, even in difficult weather conditions and in a competition of the highest level. The World Championships in Shanghai showed us that we are on the right path and that the future looks bright. Our objective remains clear: to be among the best in the world and to arrive in Los Angeles in 2028 with crews capable of competing for Olympic medals,” said Elisabeta Lipă, President of the Romanian Rowing Federation.

In the mixed double sculls, Andrei Cornea and Mădălina Cornea finished in last place in Final A (06:52.35), after having had the best time in the second heat (06:41.49).

In the men’s single sculls, Mihai Chiruță won Final B (06:56.71), ahead of Denmark’s Bastian Secher (06:58.10) and New Zealand’s Logan Ullrich (06:58.55), finishing in seventh place in the overall ranking of the event. 

Romania finished the World Championships in Shanghai with two gold medals and four silver medals, participating with 12 crews, including in the mixed double sculls and 8+1 events introduced in the competition. 

In the medal table, the Netherlands ranked first (4 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze), followed by Great Britain (3-4-1), China (3-3-1), Romania (2-4-0), and so on.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Canotaj on Facebook)

