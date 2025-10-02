Romania drops seven spots in global ranking measuring EV charging infrastructure

Romania ranks 27th out of 33 countries in the electric vehicle charging infrastructure ranking, dropping seven places compared to 2024, according to the 6th edition of the "EV Charging Index" study published by Roland Berger.

In the 2025 edition of the "EV Charging Index," Romania scored 42 points out of a maximum of 100, a decrease of four points, causing it to drop seven positions. In the previous edition, conducted in summer 2024, the country ranked 20th, with a total of 46 points.

According to the research, Romania’s charging infrastructure exceeded 4,500 points over the past year, an increase of 33% compared to the previous year, supported by private investment and public funding.

The increase in charging points “reflects both ambitious private sector investments and commitments under the RRP. For example, the largest electric charging hub in Romania was inaugurated in May 2025 on the A1 motorway, with 34 charging points up to 400 kW, designed also for electric trucks. [...] However, achieving the RRP milestone of 22,400 charging points by 2026 remains a challenge, given that only 20% of the plan was completed by the end of 2024, requiring a considerable acceleration of implementation," the report says.

Drivers, however, continue to point to insufficient access to charging. A survey conducted among electric vehicle drivers in Romania shows that only 40% of electric car charging happens at home, one of the lowest rates globally, while 38% of drivers have no access to a private charger at all.

However, although around 60% of respondents consider the public network insufficient, and almost half mention that charging times are too long, 75% are still interested in purchasing an electric vehicle, mainly attracted by lower total usage and maintenance costs.

Despite this interest, the Romanian EV market experienced a sharp contraction in 2024 and the first half of 2025, mainly influenced by changes and delays in the "Rabla Plus" program and the reduction in the value of the subsidy voucher.

"After record sales of over 15,000 fully electric vehicles in 2023, the market contracted by about a third in 2024, to approximately 10,000 units. Dacia maintained its leading position, with 3,263 Spring units sold, despite a roughly 50% decrease, followed by Tesla, which saw a decline of about 20%, to 2,550 units," the report states.

The same document reiterates the segment’s vulnerability to government decisions and funding.

Regarding electric vehicle usage patterns in Romania, 37% of Romanians report driving less than 10,000 km/year, the highest proportion among the countries analyzed and well above the global average of 20%.

"A positive signal for the market is that 75% of respondents still want an electric vehicle for their next purchase, although this is one of the lowest rates compared to other European countries analyzed. The purchase decision is largely driven by financial considerations: 60% mention low usage and maintenance costs, 50% environmental protection, and 30% range and tax advantages," the report notes.

Globally, China leads the EV charging infrastructure ranking with 77 points out of 100, followed by Norway (76 points), the US (71), the UK (69), Germany (69), the Netherlands (67), Singapore (67), France (66), Thailand (66), and Sweden (65 points).

