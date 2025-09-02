PPC launches first Power BOX fast charging station in Romania

The PPC Group has unveiled its first Power BOX in Romania, a fast-charging station for electric vehicles powered entirely by renewable energy from a photovoltaic park. The solution is available free of charge to all electric vehicle users, the company said.

Located near Uzunu in Giurgiu county, the new PPC blue Power BOX combines a 150 kW ultra-fast charging station with a 250 kWh energy storage system, allowing two electric vehicles to charge simultaneously. The energy comes exclusively from PPC Renewables Romania’s photovoltaic park in Călugăreni, ensuring 100% green charging.

The service is available free of charge to PPC blue Romania customers, who can connect via the Plug & Charge system using the PPC blue mobile app.

“This project is an example of how technology, sustainability, and accessibility can be combined in an innovative way, with direct benefits for users. Electric mobility is the link between production, storage, and the consumer,” said Andreea-Dana Popescu, director of PPC Blue Romania. “We are already exploring the extension of this model to other areas in Romania.”

Adrian Dugulan, General Manager of PPC Renewables Romania, added: “The Power Box is an innovative way to integrate the entire chain, from the production of photovoltaic energy to its use by electric car users.”

The launch marks the start of a new strategic direction for PPC Blue in Romania, which already operates over 750 charging points nationwide with a total installed capacity of more than 21 MW. In 2024, drivers using PPC Blue stations traveled a combined 10.5 million kilometers, the equivalent of 262 laps around the Earth, preventing more than 1,700 tonnes of CO2 emissions, the company said.

PPC Blue is part of PPC Group, a leading energy provider in South-Eastern Europe with over 70 years of tradition in Greece. The group is rapidly expanding its renewable energy portfolio, with installed capacity rising from 4.7 GW in early 2024 to 6.3 GW by mid-2025, and a target of 11.8 GW in the coming years.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PPC)