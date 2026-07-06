Finance

Council of Europe: Romania improved anti-money laundering measures, but shortcomings persist

06 July 2026

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Romania has taken steps to enhance its anti-money laundering and terrorist financing (AML/CFT) measures but still needs to tackle some shortcomings, according to the Council of Europe’s Committee of Experts on the Evaluation of Anti-Money Laundering Measures and the Financing of Terrorism (MONEYVAL).

The Committee’s conclusions were published in a report released on Monday, July 6. In short, MONEYVAL found that since the previous monitoring report adopted in June 2025, Romania has improved its technical compliance with two Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations.

As such, the county is largely compliant with targeted financial sanctions related to terrorism and terrorist financing and to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Romania has also demonstrated some limited progress with FATF recommendations related to national cooperation and coordination, non-profit organisations, financial institution secrecy laws, politically exposed persons, transparency and beneficial ownership of legal persons, and the collection and maintenance of statistics relevant to the effectiveness of the AML/CFT system. 

Overall, out of the 40 recommendations, Romania is currently rated compliant with seven recommendations, largely compliant with 20 recommendations, and partially compliant with 13 recommendations.

None of the FATF recommendations are assessed as non-compliant.

In line with its rules, MONEYVAL has decided that Romania will remain under MONEYVAL’s enhanced follow-up process. The country is expected to report back on further progress in strengthening its anti-money laundering and combatting terrorism financing measures in one year.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Costel Florin Astefanei|Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Finance

Council of Europe: Romania improved anti-money laundering measures, but shortcomings persist

06 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has taken steps to enhance its anti-money laundering and terrorist financing (AML/CFT) measures but still needs to tackle some shortcomings, according to the Council of Europe’s Committee of Experts on the Evaluation of Anti-Money Laundering Measures and the Financing of Terrorism (MONEYVAL).

The Committee’s conclusions were published in a report released on Monday, July 6. In short, MONEYVAL found that since the previous monitoring report adopted in June 2025, Romania has improved its technical compliance with two Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations.

As such, the county is largely compliant with targeted financial sanctions related to terrorism and terrorist financing and to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Romania has also demonstrated some limited progress with FATF recommendations related to national cooperation and coordination, non-profit organisations, financial institution secrecy laws, politically exposed persons, transparency and beneficial ownership of legal persons, and the collection and maintenance of statistics relevant to the effectiveness of the AML/CFT system. 

Overall, out of the 40 recommendations, Romania is currently rated compliant with seven recommendations, largely compliant with 20 recommendations, and partially compliant with 13 recommendations.

None of the FATF recommendations are assessed as non-compliant.

In line with its rules, MONEYVAL has decided that Romania will remain under MONEYVAL’s enhanced follow-up process. The country is expected to report back on further progress in strengthening its anti-money laundering and combatting terrorism financing measures in one year.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Costel Florin Astefanei|Dreamstime.com)

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