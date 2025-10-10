Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) registered a 0.3% increase in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period of 2024, and 2.3% on the seasonally adjusted series, according to the National Institute of Statistics.

The seasonally adjusted GDP in the second quarter of 2025 is estimated at approximately RON 467.7 billion, showing a real-term increase of 1.2% compared to the first quarter of 2025 and a 2.3% increase compared to the second quarter of 2024.

For the first half of 2025 (Q1+Q2), Romania’s GDP is estimated at RON 927 billion, reflecting a 0.3% increase on the gross series and 1.5% on the seasonally adjusted series compared to H1 2024. As such, GDP growth remained steady, but very small.

INS notes that the seasonally adjusted quarterly GDP series for previous periods has been revised compared to the first provisional release on September 5, 2025, due to updates in historical data from 2018–2024 and revisions of estimates for Q2 2025. GDP dynamics did not change compared to the provisional version.

However, the volume of gross value added by activity branches recorded more significant changes between the two estimates. Agriculture, forestry, and fishing changed from 0.1% to 0.0% between the two estimates, and the volume of activity increased compared to the previous estimate by +0.1% (from 102.5% to 102.6%).

Industry did not contribute to GDP growth (0.0%) in the two versions, and the volume of activity increased by +0.1% (from 99.8% to 99.9%). Construction changed from +0.1% to +0.2% between the two estimates, and the volume of activity increased by +0.1% compared to the previous estimate (from 102.8% to 102.9%).

Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, transportation and storage, hotels and restaurants recorded the same contribution to GDP growth (+0.1%) in the two estimates, and the volume of activity increased by +0.2% (from 100.4% to 100.6%).

Information and communications recorded the same contribution to GDP growth (+0.1%) in the two estimates, and the volume of activity changed compared to the previous estimate by -0.1% (from 101.2% to 101.1%).

Financial intermediation and insurance did not contribute to GDP growth (0.0%), and the volume of activity changed compared to the previous estimate by +0.1% (from 99.1% to 99.2%). Real estate transactions from -0.1% to 0.0% between the two estimates, and the volume of activity changed compared to the previous estimate by +0.2% (from 99.3% to 99.5%).

The volume of net taxes on products decreased by -0.3% in the provisional version (2) compared to the provisional version (1), from 103.2% to 102.9%.

As such, the Romanian economy is largely stagnating, but estimates still forecast a 1.3% GDP growth for the entire year. In contrast, however, the CFA Romania Association issued this week a forecast implying near-stagnation of the GDP this year and 0-5% growth in 2026.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Designer491 | Dreamstime.com)