Macro

World Bank expects 0.4% growth in Romania this year and gradual recovery in 2026-2027

08 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's economy is expected to post the weakest economic growth among the World Bank's Europe and Central Asia universe, only 0.4% – half of Russia's 0.9% advance and far from Ukraine's 2.0% advance, to name two countries currently in war. The recovery will not be robust, with growth rates of 1.3% in 2026 (again the weakest in ECA) and 1.9% in 2026 (second only to Azerbaijan), according to the WB's 'Jobs and Prosperity' report published on October 7.

WB operated the sharpest cut in its forecast for Romania, compared to the past estimates in June. It revised its forecast for Romania's economic growth by 0.9 percentage points (pp) for this year, and by 0.6pp for 2026 and 2027.

The economy of the entire ECA region is expected to increase by 2.4% this year (+3.3% without Russia), at the same rate in 2026, and by 2.6% in 2027.

Romania's consumption growth is projected to slow to about 1.1% this year, from 5% on average during 2000–2024, as fiscal consolidation weighs on spending and inflation remains elevated, according to the WB, which explains the main driver behind Romania's economic slowdown. 

Romania, with a fiscal deficit exceeding 9% of GDP last year, has introduced a fiscal consolidation package combining spending measures, such as public wage and pension freezes, with higher taxes, the WB also says, naming another cause of the economic slowdown. 

The fiscal deficit in Romania is expected to decline to below 6% of GDP by 2026, according to the WB.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deanpictures/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

World Bank expects 0.4% growth in Romania this year and gradual recovery in 2026-2027

08 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's economy is expected to post the weakest economic growth among the World Bank's Europe and Central Asia universe, only 0.4% – half of Russia's 0.9% advance and far from Ukraine's 2.0% advance, to name two countries currently in war. The recovery will not be robust, with growth rates of 1.3% in 2026 (again the weakest in ECA) and 1.9% in 2026 (second only to Azerbaijan), according to the WB's 'Jobs and Prosperity' report published on October 7.

WB operated the sharpest cut in its forecast for Romania, compared to the past estimates in June. It revised its forecast for Romania's economic growth by 0.9 percentage points (pp) for this year, and by 0.6pp for 2026 and 2027.

The economy of the entire ECA region is expected to increase by 2.4% this year (+3.3% without Russia), at the same rate in 2026, and by 2.6% in 2027.

Romania's consumption growth is projected to slow to about 1.1% this year, from 5% on average during 2000–2024, as fiscal consolidation weighs on spending and inflation remains elevated, according to the WB, which explains the main driver behind Romania's economic slowdown. 

Romania, with a fiscal deficit exceeding 9% of GDP last year, has introduced a fiscal consolidation package combining spending measures, such as public wage and pension freezes, with higher taxes, the WB also says, naming another cause of the economic slowdown. 

The fiscal deficit in Romania is expected to decline to below 6% of GDP by 2026, according to the WB.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deanpictures/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 October 2025
Justice
Romanian man sent to trial after assaulting Asian delivery worker in Bucharest
08 October 2025
Transport
Romania secures EUR 500 mln EIB loan for Sibiu–Pitești highway crossing the Carpathians
08 October 2025
Business
Courier company DHL opens EUR 5 mln carbon-neutral logistics center in Romania
08 October 2025
HR
eJobs survey: Over 60% of Romanian employers not yet ready for EU pay transparency rules
08 October 2025
Politics
Romanian foreign minister Oana Țoiu to meet US state secretary Marco Rubio
08 October 2025
Energy
Romania’s Parapet and Kreutzpointner Energy complete 40 MW solar plant in Germany, more coming
08 October 2025
Society
Romanian emergency crews intervene in 16 counties, Bucharest amid heavy rains
08 October 2025
Macro
World Bank expects 0.4% growth in Romania this year and gradual recovery in 2026-2027